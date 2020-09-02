Pearce Hanley calls time on one of the great Irish AFL careers 

Pearce Hanley calls time on one of the great Irish AFL careers 

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Pearce Hanley of the Suns is tackled during the round 17 AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on July 13, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. 

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 10:29 AM
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Pearce Hanley has played the final game of a fantastic AFL career after announcing his retirement.

Considered one of the greatest successes of the so-called ‘Irish Experiment’, the Ballaghaderreen native finishes with 169 senior games for Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns since his debut for the former in 2008.

That places him fourth in terms of appearances in the all-time list of GAA recruits behind Jim Stynes, Tadhg Kenneally and Zach Tuohy.

While Mayo supporters might be holding out hope that Hanley might join his brother Cian — himself a former Brisbane player — in James Horan’s county squad, the fact that he has recently opened a gym makes a return to Ireland seem unlikely, as he intimated when vowing to continue to support the Gold Coast Suns from the stands.

The 31-year-old, who was a star of the Mayo minor team that reached the 2005 All-Ireland final, came to the attention of Lions scout Graeme Allan as a Ron Barassi medallist (player of the series) in the U17 international rules series.

John O’Mahony called him into the senior panel in 2007, after he had completed his Leaving Cert, and the teenager made an instant impression when making his debut in the All-Ireland Qualifier defeat of Cavan.

He would join Brisbane just a few months later and make an instant impression, going on to play 129 times.

Injuries curtailed his impact on the Gold Coast Suns, after he joined them four seasons ago and he has now decided to call time on his career with immediate effect.

“I feel good,” said Hanley. “It's obviously been on my mind for a while and I made the decision a few days ago and haven't had any regrets since. It’s obviously a big decision but I’m ready for it.

"I think great clubs are built off great people and the Suns have that. I'll continue to be on this journey with them, but I’ll be watching on from the stands.

“I’m excited for the next phase in my life and sinking my teeth into that.” 

Hanley wowed fans with his counter-attacking speed while his mastery of the Sherrin was hugely impressive given his late exposure to it.

Gold Coast's general manager of football operations Jon Haines said Hanley's leadership had been crucial in recent seasons and he would always be part of the club's family.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pearce for the impact he has made at the Gold Coast Suns,” Haines declared.

“With an emerging group, the need to have experienced players who can help drive and lead our playing group has been critical to the club development.

“Pearce will always be an important part of the Suns’ family and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”  

More in this section

Go Red for Cork.jpg Marymount Hospice to benefit from Cork's Double celebrations 
Dublin v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3 Seamus McEnaney: Government wrong to ban GAA fans
Ryan Kelly saves the deciding penalty 28/8/2020 Connacht chair opposes penalty shootouts in championship

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices