Pearce Hanley calls time on one of the great Irish AFL careers 

Pearce Hanley has played the final game of a fantastic AFL career after announcing his retirement.

Considered one of the greatest successes of the so-called ‘Irish Experiment’, the Ballaghaderreen native finishes with 169 senior games for Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns since his debut for the former in 2008.

That places him fourth in terms of appearances in the all-time list of GAA recruits behind Jim Stynes, Tadhg Kenneally and Zach Tuohy.

While Mayo supporters might be holding out hope that Hanley might join his brother Cian — himself a former Brisbane player — in James Horan’s county squad, the fact that he has recently opened a gym makes a return to Ireland seem unlikely, as he intimated when vowing to continue to support the Gold Coast Suns from the stands.

The 31-year-old, who was a star of the Mayo minor team that reached the 2005 All-Ireland final, came to the attention of Lions scout Graeme Allan as a Ron Barassi medallist (player of the series) in the U17 international rules series.

John O’Mahony called him into the senior panel in 2007, after he had completed his Leaving Cert, and the teenager made an instant impression when making his debut in the All-Ireland Qualifier defeat of Cavan.

He would join Brisbane just a few months later and make an instant impression, going on to play 129 times.

Injuries curtailed his impact on the Gold Coast Suns, after he joined them four seasons ago and he has now decided to call time on his career with immediate effect.

“I feel good,” said Hanley. “It's obviously been on my mind for a while and I made the decision a few days ago and haven't had any regrets since. It’s obviously a big decision but I’m ready for it.

"I think great clubs are built off great people and the Suns have that. I'll continue to be on this journey with them, but I’ll be watching on from the stands.

“I’m excited for the next phase in my life and sinking my teeth into that.”

Hanley wowed fans with his counter-attacking speed while his mastery of the Sherrin was hugely impressive given his late exposure to it.

Gold Coast's general manager of football operations Jon Haines said Hanley's leadership had been crucial in recent seasons and he would always be part of the club's family.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pearce for the impact he has made at the Gold Coast Suns,” Haines declared.

“With an emerging group, the need to have experienced players who can help drive and lead our playing group has been critical to the club development.

“Pearce will always be an important part of the Suns’ family and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”