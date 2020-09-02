Marymount Hospice to benefit from Cork's Double celebrations 

Cork GAA and Marymount Hospice are calling on Cork to GO RED on September 16th to mark the 30th anniversary of Cork winning the GAA double in 1990.

The initiative, a brainchild of current Cork GAA hurler Conor Cahalane whose father Niall was on the winning 1990 football team, aims to raise much needed charitable funds for Marymount Hospice.

To get involved the people of Cork are asked to Go Red on day – either through wearing your jersey, red clothing or accessories or red up your remote office, home or car – and then donate to the campaign through the online campaign link – www.idonate.ie/goredforCork.

Conor Cahalane said he was motivated to both mark the significant anniversary and also support Marymount Hospice. “We had supported Marymount earlier in the year through the hugely successful Cork Hurlers Solo run campaign so I knew that Marymount were really suffering due to Covid-19 cancellations so I wanted to do something more to help. I wanted to also help promote the significant achievement of the Cork GAA players of 1990 including my own father. Winning the double is something very special that doesn’t happen very often and we need to celebrate it as a county.”

Kevin O’Donovan, Cork County Board CEO, said: 1990 was an iconic year for Cork GAA and still stands as an unmatched high-water mark in Gaelic Games nationally. We would like to call on all Rebels to Go Red for Cork on September 16th to mark the 30th anniversary and donate online. We think it will bring some much-needed joy and a bit of nostalgia as we look forward to the return of our county teams over the coming weeks.”

Some 75% of the proceeds of the campaign will go to Marymount Hospice, with 25% going to Cork GAA. Due to Covid-19 Marymount has had to cancel all of its busy schedule of fundraising events for 2020, which marks its 150th year.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Fundraising and Communications Paula McGovern said: "While we cannot run any of our standard events this year this is a great way for people to bring some colour into their day, mark their county’s achievements and donate to Marymount. Don’t forget to share your Go Red images on the day using #goredforcork.”

