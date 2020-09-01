Connacht chair opposes penalty shootouts in championship

Connacht GAA chairman Gerry McGovern is opposed to penalty shootouts deciding championship games.

The western province were the first GAA body to introduce spot kicks last year for their pre-season competition, the FBD Connacht League. Mayo and Leitrim’s quarter-final game went straight to a shootout after they were tied at the end of normal time as did the Galway-Mayo semi-final, which Galway won. In Castlebar earlier this year, Galway again beat Mayo in penalties at the semi-final stage.

After recent examples in Tipperary (twice), Waterford, Kilkenny, Armagh and Tyrone, more shootouts are expected in the coming weeks as all bar a handful of counties have reached the knock-out stages of their championships.

Although they weren’t required, penalties replaced frees as a way of separating teams after extra-time in last year’s Championship. For the revised All-Ireland championship schedule from next month, the facility of replays does not apply to any game including provincial and All-Ireland finals.

Following two 10-minute periods of extra-time, if the teams are still level a penalty shootout will be staged to establish a winner. That change required a deviation of rule as replays had applied to provincial and All-Ireland deciders.

McGovern maintains penalty shoot-outs are appropriate for lesser competitions but he believes they are an unfair way to conclude a significant game. “Personally, I wouldn’t be a fan of the penalty shootout because I see it as one player from each team deciding the game. I would much prefer if they didn’t have to go that way and if they could play on for the next score or something like that.

“The penalty shootout is fine for tournament games and it’s fine for the FBD League or the McKenna Cup but in a competition as important as the championship in a county or the All-Ireland series my view is that it would be very tough on a player who misses a penalty, which means his team exit the championship.

“For the important games in the championship, I would prefer if we played them on until the next score. In the present circumstances, we have to have a winner on the day and it’s going to have to happen in the inter-county championship as well but a penalty shootout is very difficult on the player.

“If it was played on for the next score at least there is more chance of collective responsibility and everyone in the team is involved when that score is made or conceded.”