Dalo's Hurling Show: Seven for Gunners, Borris shot down, and Cork's little All-Irelands

Mark Landers, Derek McGrath, Ken Hogan and TJ Ryan join Anthony Daly to discuss the club weekend and assess where the GAA season goes from here.
Mark Landers, Derek McGrath, Ken Hogan and TJ Ryan join Anthony Daly to discuss the club weekend and assess where the GAA season goes from here.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts to listen to the show every week.
Or you can tune in on Spotify
one minute ago
26 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 2:00 PM
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 8:00 AM
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 10:00 AM