Dalo's Hurling Show: Seven for Gunners, Borris shot down, and Cork's little All-Irelands

Dalo and the lads are back and with plenty to get off their chests
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 14:56 PM

Mark Landers, Derek McGrath, Ken Hogan and TJ Ryan join Anthony Daly to discuss the club weekend and assess where the GAA season goes from here.

