Brosnan shines again as Dr Crokes pull away in second period

Kerry SFC: Dr Crokes 1-16 Templenoe 0-11

A dominant second-half showing has moved Dr Crokes within one hour of a fifth consecutive Kerry county final appearance.

With not a whole pile between the teams throughout the opening half and early into the second period, Crokes pulled clear in the final quarter, kicking 1-3 without reply to win through to the semis with seven to spare.

Edmund O’Sullivan’s side won the second-half by 1-6 to 0-4, a fair reflection of their superiority upon the change of ends. This is further underlined by the 20-plus minutes where Templenoe failed to add to their tally.

The Crokes goal arrived a minute before the end of regulation time, Tony Brosnan putting it on a plate for half-time sub Gavin White who palmed the ball to the net.

Brosnan was again the star Crokes performer, kicking four from play and another four split between marks and frees.

Crokes led 0-10 to 0-7 at the break, the Lewis Road men putting the smallest bit of daylight between themselves and last year’s county intermediate champions when swinging over five unanswered points approaching the break to move from one in arrears to 0-10 to 0-6 in front.

Prior to that Crokes burst, there had been absolutely nothing to separate the sides. It was score for score throughout the opening 23 minutes, this quarter-final level on six occasions as Templenoe, full of confidence from their victory on Dingle soil last time out, were in no way fazed by the black and amber shirt.

The opening quarter was much less Crokes versus Templenoe as it was Tony Brosnan versus Killian Spillane. The latter, who was giving Fionn Fitzgerald a torrid time, kicked five points, three from play, while down the other end, Tony Brosnan, who had Tadhg Morley in all sorts of bother, raised four white flags.

Micheál Burns’ 20th-minute white flag was the first score of the game not to come from the boot of either Spillane or Brosnan.

It was the latter who would turn in the more impressive second-half display and it was Brosnan's side who advanced.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (0-8, 0-2 marks, 0-2 frees); M Burns (0-4, 0-1 '45); G White (1-0); K O’Leary (0-2); C Doncel, B Looney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (0-6, 0-2 frees); A Spillane (0-2); S O’Sullivan (0-1 mark), T Doyle, B Crowley (0-1 each).

DR CROKES: S Murphy; F Fitzgerald, C Fitzgerald, D Naughton; M Moloney, D O’Leary, M Potts; J Buckley, M O’Shea; B Looney, G O’Shea, M Burns; B Courtney, T Brosnan, C Doncel.

Subs: K O’Leary for Courtney (17 mins); G White for Doncel (HT); J Payne for D O’Leary (56); A O’Sullivan for Buckley, C O’Regan for Potts (both 61).

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; K O’Neill, T Morley, G Crowley; J Rice, M Reilly, T Spillane; S Sheehan, A Spillane; C Crowley, T Doyle, J Crowley Holland; S O’Sullivan, B Crowley, A Spillane.

Subs: K McCarthy for T Spillane (36 mins); P Clifford for A Spillane (48, inj); D Cahalane for Reilly (54); C Hallissey for S O’Sullivan (57); D Crowley for Sheehan (61).

Referee: S Mulvihill.