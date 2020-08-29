Charleville top group and book a place in the semi-final with win over Fermoy

Charleville 3-21 Fermoy 0-15

Charleville’s victory at Kildorrery today sees them top Group B of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC with six points from three games and a place in the semi-final.

They led by 1-11 to 0-7 at the break and piled on the scores in the second-half.

Fermoy, a team stricken by injury and with two minors starting in their attack, simply had no answer.

They were reduced to 14 players midway through the second-half when Eoin Clancy received a second yellow card.

It was two points to one before Darren Casey fired Charleville’s first goal in the third minute and they were 1-7 to 0-3 ahead at the first water break.

With nine different scorers, it wasn’t long before they opened up a substantial advantage.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, who tallied 1-11, extended the lead early in the second-half bagging a 41st minute goal.

Gavin Kelleher registered the third goal at the three-quarter mark and they eventually ran out winners by double scores.

Liam Coleman and David Lardner finished with 11 points between them for Fermoy.

Bandon’s draw with Mallow was enough for them to emerge as runners-up in this group.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (1-11, 0-8 frees), A Cagney (0-5), D Casey and G Kelleher (1-0 each), D O’Flynn, J O’Callaghan, M Kavanagh, J Doyle and J O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: L Coleman (0-7, 0-5 frees), D Lardner (0-4 frees), B O’Sullivan, M Brennan, A Aherne and D Daly (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, M O’Flynn; A Dennehy, F Cagney, J Barry; D O’Flynn, J O’Callaghan; M Kavanagh, D Fitzgibbon, J Doyle; D Casey, G Kelleher, A Cagney.

Subs: J O’Brien for J Doyle (53 inj), O O’Connell for M O’Flynn (59).

FERMOY: C Quinn; S Shanahan, P Murphy, E Clancy; J Scannell, D O’Carroll, A Creed; K Morrison, M Brennan; D Daly, P De Róiste, L Coleman; B O’Sullivan, D Lardner, J Carr.

Subs: R Morrison for J Carr (half-time), P Shanahan for D Lardner (40), G Lardner for K Morrison (44), E Delaney for M Brennan (48), A Aherne for A Creed (54).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).