Watch Live: Midleton v Douglas plus all the permutations on Cork hurling’s Super Saturday

The second in our double-header of live hurling action today is the weekend’s main attraction — the Cork Premier SHC meeting of Douglas and Midleton at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Both teams have a win each, and a loss to Sarsfields – and are down to their last life in this year’s campaign.

Midleton’s points difference is markedly superior to Douglas’, who need a big night from their exciting attack.

It should be an attractive scorefest – Cadogan, Lehane, Turnbull and Kingston have the capacity to light up any occasion.

But it’s also a big Premier SHC night elsewhere, with all the matches throwing in at 7pm.

Our extended programme will have all the updates from the other games, the relegation permutations and the quarter-final pairings before we go off air.

Colm O’Connor will be joined by the likes of Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath from 6.30pm for the big match build-up. You won’t miss a thing.

And as always, it’s free to view, from Examiner Sport and Cork GAA – in association with Co Op Superstores.