Super-sub Foley has last word for Watergrasshill

Cork PIHC

Watergrasshill 0-18

Valley Rovers 0-17

Ovens

A dramatic late point from substitute Aidan Foley clinched victory for Watergrasshill and sent them through to the quarter-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC in Ovens last night.

It was a victory that looked unlikely with seven minutes remaining as they trailed fourteen-man Valleys by 0-16 to 0-13. Finally, however, they made their numerical advantage count as reeled off five of the last six points to make it three wins from three in Group B.

The Imokilly side were that bit more balanced and in Daire O’Leary, Shane O’Regan and Shane Óg O’Regan they had more potency in their forward division. They all found the mark in their closing salvo, along with Gary Kelly Lynch and the hero of the hour, Foley.

Valley Rovers sole score in that period came from Chris O’Leary and in truth they were over reliant on the Cork panellist and the outstanding Kevin Canty who accounted for fifteen of their seventeen points.

Like they did last time out against Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill were quick out of the blocks and looked very potent up front. Their aforementioned trio of O’Leary, and the two O’Regans were particularly sharp and points from those three and a splendid effort from wing-back Brian Fenton had them four points to the good after five minutes.

Further points from Shane O’Regan and the impressive O’Leary pushed the lead out to six and Valleys looked in trouble. They re-jigged their forward line, however, pushing Kevin Canty out to centre-forwards and he made a big difference on the ’40.

He scored three points, made one for John Cottrell and a pair from Chris O’Leary had the Carrigdhoun side level and the ‘Hill winded. Another O’Regan free and an Anthony Cronin point pushed them back in front before a loose pull from Cottrell reduced Valleys to fourteen men and looking down the barrel as they trailed by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

The Innishannon men came out swinging after the break, and two O’Leary scores brought them level. They played their best hurling in this period with Mark O’Leary impressing, his brother Chris shooting six points and Canty and Adam Kenneally also finding the target.

The ‘Hill kept in touch with Kevin O’Neill, Cronin and their terrible trio all finding the target. Then came their final surge as they rescued victory from the jaws of defeat.

It leaves the Rovers facing a relegation battle, but they will take plenty from this performance.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S O’Regan (0-5, 4 frees), D O’Leary (0-4), S Óg O’Regan (0-3), A Cronin (0-2), B Fenton, K O’Neill, G Kelly Lynch and A Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C O’Leary (0-11, 8 frees), K Canty (0-4), J Cottrell and A Kenneally (0-1 each).

WATERGRASSHILL: D O’Callaghan; K O’Keeffe, A Ricken, S Field; P Cronin, G O’Kelly Lynch, B Fenton; A Cronin, P O’Regan; D Dennehy, K O’Neill, S O’Regan (Capt); D O’Leary, S Óg O’Regan, P O’Leary. Subs: A Foley for P O’Regan (49 min), E Barry for Dennehy and O Desmond for P O’Leary (both 55 min).

VALLEY ROVERS: D Looney; T O’Brien, D Lynch, E Delaney; J Lynch, M O’Leary, W Hurley; N O’Donovan, C Kilduff; C O’Leary, C Desmond, J Cottrell; R O’Sullivan, K Canty, C Butler. Subs: A Kenneally for Desmond (h/t), J Walsh for Butler (45 min).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).