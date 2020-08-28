Mark Coleman shines as Blarney rout the Rockies in PIHC clash

Cork PIHC

Blarney 2-23 Blackrock 1-13

A 13- point contribution from Mark Coleman coupled with a stunning display of individual hurling helped Blarney defeat Blackrock in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship at Riverstown last night.

Blarney came storming out of the traps as points from Patrick Crowley and Padraig Power had the Rockies on the ropes.

Credit to Blackrock they refused to panic and three consecutive points the last coming from the stick of Joe Logue had them back in the mix.

Coleman showed his class when he struck a monstrous sideline cut from the half way line and on the next possession Blarney raised the opening green flag.

A beautiful catch by Declan Hannon saw him solo and unleash a shot to the roof of the net.

The Rockies to their credit kept battling with Eoin O’Farrell their main scoring threat with his free taking but they trailed by four points with six minutes remaining to the break.

Coleman was sensational for Blarney as his pace and striking ensured his team went in at the break commanding a 1-10 to 0-10 lead with the Cork star amassing six points of his team’s tally.

On the restart Blarney continued to dominate proceedings with Shane Barrett and Mark O’Leary executing points in the opening two minutes.

Coleman chalked up another point in the 37th minute but the Rockies responded with a superb goal from Joe Logue that kept them within striking distance.

The pace of Blarney was evident over the hour as they struck over points at will that saw them extend their lead to nine points in the 50th minute.

In the closing minutes Blarney took their foot off the gas but this night belonged to the superb skills of Coleman who was simply awesome from start to finish.

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman 0-13 (0-8f, 0-2 sl), S Barrett 1-2 D Hannon 1-1, P Crowley 0-3, P Power, B Ahern, O Hegarty, M O’Leary (0-1 each).

Blackrock: E O’Farrell 0-7 (0-6f), J Logue 1-0, O Kelleher 0-4 (0-3f), C O’Leary 0-2.

Blarney: P Hallissey; S Crowley, D Walsh, A McEvoy; O Hegarty, P Philpott, J Jordan; M Coleman, B Ahern; P Crowley, D Hanlon, M O’Leary; K Costello, P Power, S Barrett.

Subs: S Mulcahy for K Costello, B O’Connell for M O’Reilly (47), R Murphy for B Ahern (50), D Quigley for J Jordan (57), C Murphy fot P Crowley (59).

Blackrock: D O’Shea; A Hayes, A Hogan, B Ahern, R Coleman, C McCarthy, D O’Brien; M O’Farrell, E O’Farrell; P Linighan, I O’Keeffe, O Kelleher; L O’Sullivan, C O’Reilly, J Logue.

Subs: F Cronin for D O’Brien (56) Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erins Own).