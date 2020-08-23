Late late show edges Éire Óg past St Vals

Cork Ladies SFC: Éire Óg 2-9 St Vals 1-10

Two goals in the final five minutes sealed victory for Éire Óg over St Vals in Saturday's thrilling Cork Ladies SFC quarter-final at Carraigadrohid. The winners will now face Mourneabbey in the last four.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for St Vals who had stormed into an early 0-4 to 0-1 first-quarter lead with Nicola Dennehy and Ciara McCarthy leading the way.

Éire Óg really only found their feet after the first water break and a run of scores from Laura and Emma Cleary had them a point adrift (0-5 to 0-4) at the break.

On the restart Bernie Cronin kicked a fabulous point for St Val's but back to back efforts from Emma Cleary tied the game in the 33rd minute.

St Vals were now playing with the aid of a stiff breeze and Sadbh McGoldrick edged them ahead on the next possession. They extended that lead shortly after when Joanne Down finished a fine move started by former Cork stalwart Brid Stack.

But then came the dramatic double goal blast down the finishing stretch. In the 48th minute Breda Feeney as perfectly positioned to finish after the ball had rebounded off the crossbar then 60 seconds later Orlaith Cahalane scored the killer goal that broke the hearts of the gallant St Vals side.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Cleary 0-5 (0-3f), B Feeney 1-0, O Cahalane 1-0, L Cleary 0-2, S McGoldrick, C O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Vals: C McCarthy 0-4 (0-2f), J Down 1-1, B Cronin 0-3, N Dennehy, L Buttimer (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, A O’Connell, H Hickey; A Nic A Bhaird, M Cahalane, S McGoldrick; I Sheehan, B Falvey; E Crowley, L Cleary, C O’Connor; O Cahalane, E Cleary, S Cronin.

Sub: E Óg G Collins for B Feeney (57).

ST VALS: C Love; C Ambrose, B Stack, M Cotter; E O’Shea, S Cotter, A Corkery; A Kelleher, C McCarthy; B Cronin, M Corkery, L Buttimer; N Dennehy, C Hughes, J Down.

Sub: M Stack for J Down (55).

Referee: Denis Hickey (Millstreet).