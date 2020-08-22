Douglas knock Sarsfields out of championships after dramatic extra-time finish

Douglas 1-20 Sarsfields 3-11

County champions Sarsfields were knocked out of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle Road today as Douglas dramatically booked their place in the quarter-final against Éire Óg in a fortnight.

Pamela Mackey’s injury time point at the end of regulation saw the sides level 0-16 to 2-10 and they got the better of the Glanmire team in extra-time with Katrina Mackey’s green flag in the first period proving decisive and a couple of Julia White points enabling them to lead by six.

Sarsfields third goal from Holly Herlihy came too late to make a difference.

They had staged a second-half fightback after Ciara Irwin’s goal put them 2-7 to 0-12 in front – regaining a lead they relinquished in the 23rdminute – and looked to have won it only to concede the last three points of the hour to Douglas. They also struck 11 wides overall to Douglas six.

The Mackey twins were outstanding for the winners and there will be concern over Katrina going off with a leg injury in the first period of extra-time.

Katrina was their top-scorer with 1-10 while centre-back Pamela bagged three and White finished with four.

Noses in Front

In tricky shooting conditions due to a cross-field wind, Sarsfields made the early running, Saoirse Desmond’s 13th-minute goal putting them 1-2 to 0-3 in the ascendancy.

But Douglas arrived at the interval energised after outscoring their opponents seven points to one, 0-10 to 1-3. They also missed a penalty after Katrina Mackey’s effort was saved.

Douglas kept their noses in front after the restart but the lead changed hands again when Irwin ran through for Sarsfields’s second goal.

Desmond and Clare Mullins stretched the lead to three points on 59 minutes but Douglas hit great scores from Katrina Mackey, Chloe St Ledger and Pamela Mackey tying up the teams.

Extra-time followed and Douglas made no mistake to secure their place in the last eight.

Scorers for Douglas: K Mackey (1-10, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), J White (0-4), P Mackey (0-3), K Holland (0-2), C St Ledger (0-1).

Scorers for Sarsfields: S Desmond (1-5, 0-4 frees), C Irwin and H Herlihy (1-0 each), L Allen (0-2), L Kelly, C Mullins, R O’Mahony and O Mullins (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh; E Kavanagh, A Curtin, S Mulrooney; C Nason, P Mackey, R Sheehan; C Noonan, M Mulrooney; C St Ledger, K Holland, K Mackey; C McCarthy, J Leo, J White.

Subs: A Walsh for C McCarthy (48), J O’Mahony for J Leo (65), E McAndrews for K Mackey (79 inj).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; M Mullins, K Barry, E Lonergan; C Casey, N O’Callaghan, E Casey; L Kelly, C Mullins; C Irwin, H Herlihy, M Barry; L Allen, Á Mullins, S Desmond.

Subs: E Murphy for C Casey, R O’Mahony for Á Mullins (both half-time), O Mullins for M Barry, O McAllen for L Allen (both 47), G Cashman for M Mullins (58), M McCarthy for C Irwin, M Barry for R O’Mahony (both 74), E Woods for S Desmond (86), Á Mullins for C Mullins (89).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).