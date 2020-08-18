GAA will likely need aid to run Championship

It’s looking increasingly likely that the GAA will need financial assistance from the state if they are to run their various inter-county championships later this year.

County boards have already articulated to Croke Park their precarious financial situations and the difficulty in funding the cost of preparing teams from September 14 and fielding them from the middle of October.

The GAA at central level is facing major financial difficulties and it is believed the organisation’s part of the €40 million in a Government sports resilience fund ringfenced for it, the FAI and IRFU which will be announced in October may come too late to ensure the Championship takes place.

Speaking over the weekend, GAA president John Horan warned that money could stand in the way of the Championship taking place.

We are not going to walk blindly into an inter-county championship that would cause large expenditure without working out the whole viability of everything involved.

At last Thursday's meeting, a number of Central Council delegates were disheartened by the tone of the top GAA officials about the prospects of the Championship going ahead. The situation will become clearer early next month.

The Government are known to be keen for the provincial and All-Ireland championships to take place. They have already stipulated that inter-county fixtures and contact training can go ahead even counties that experience heavier restrictions.

According to the document issued by the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team last Friday week, Kildare, Laois and Offaly could take part in inter-county games and training behind closed doors despite being in lockdown were the GAA to allow it.

Meanwhile, Leitrim chairman Enda Stenson will meet angry clubs this (TUESDAY) evening after the executive decided to play championship knockout games behind closed doors. The call was made last week to ease the pressure on GAA officials in the county but there has been opposition to it in recent days and it could yet be overturned.

"Due to the disquiet caused by the decision and on foot of a number of emails from clubs, we have decided to hold a meeting with the clubs’ chairpersons on Tuesday evening at the centre of excellence," Stenson told the Leitrim Observer.

“The clubs can discuss the issue with the Board and whatever they decide, we will have no issue with it.

"However, all that can be allowed in to any game at one time is 200 people according to the guidelines and this includes both teams, match officials, media as well as stewards and officials.”

Tipperary SHC quarter-final draw (Dan Breen Cup): Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Éire Óg, Clonoulty-Rossmore v Loughmore-Castleiney; Borris-Ileigh v Drom & Inch; Kiladangan v Toomevara.