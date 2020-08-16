Meath SFC: Champions Ratoath overcome Skryne

Champions Ratoath continued their winning sequence in the Meath SFC, but they didn’t have matters all their own way as they overcame Skryne 1-10 to 1-5.

A goal from Mark Battersby in the first half added time boosted Skryne to a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead. Ratoath, who were again minus the Wallace brothers, reduced the deficit in the third quarter and gained parity following a Cian Rogers point on 48 minutes. Jack Flynn pointed them ahead and victory was assured when Conor Rooney found the net five minutes from the finish.

Skryne have never lost their senior status but this second successive defeat leaves them with a battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

Another team with relegation worries are Navan O’Mahonys who have the proud record of being crowned champions on 20 occasions. They also went down to a second defeat, 3-12 to 0-11, to Na Fianna. County player Ethan Devine accounted for one of the winner’s goals while Jack McNally and Conor Downey also found the net.

Summerhill, beaten finalists for the past three years, left it late to snatch victory over Wolfe Tones, 2-6 to 0-10. John Lavelle scored the all important goal two minutes from the end. The ‘Hill who overcame the handicap of three black cards and one red had their opening goal in the first minute from a Barry Dardis penalty.

After losing by 24 points to champions Ratoath in the opening round Nobber bounced back to cause a major shock by defeating Simonstown.

Last year’s intermediate champions had two points to spare at the finish, winning 2-16 to 0-20 against one of the championship favourites.

Sean Meade was in excellent form in the winners’ attack, accounting for both goals, and finishing with a personal tally of 2-6. County panelist Jordan Morris also played a starring role with seven points, while keeper Daryl Hutchinson produced a string of fine saves.

Andrew Kearney top-scored for the north Navan men with eight points, and significantly improvement will be needed when they take on holders Ratoath in the final round with only the winners progressing to the last four.

Cillian O’Sullivan was in sparkling form for Moynalvey as they defeated Curraha 5-10 to 4-8.

O’Sullivan contributed 2-4 while his brother Mark was also in fine form scoring 1-3. Curraha led 3-6 to 1-3 at half-time but lost their way after being reduced to 14 men in the third quarter. Young Diarmuid Moriarty accounted for 2-3 of the losers’ tally.

Donaghmore/Ashbourne picked up their second win of the campaign when beating Seneschalstown 2-13 to 1-8. Three players were red-carded in what was a niggling affair. Michael Deegan hit 1-2 for the side managed by his father Mick, while county keeper Andy Colgan made a number of excellent saves and also converted three frees and a ‘45.

David Bell scored a late goal to give St Colmcille’s a 2-9 to 1-10 victory over Dunshaughlin. Ben Brennan struck the other goal for the winners in the first half.