Austin Gleeson sent off but Mount Sion shock De La Salle to book semi-final ticket

Waterford SHC q/f: Mount Sion 3-18 De La Salle 2-17

Austin Gleeson was sent off for the second week in a row as a highly-motivated Mount Sion surprised 2019 runners-up De La Salle.

The 2016 Hurler of the Year received a second yellow card from referee Anthony Fitzgerald and threw his hurley into the dugout in disgust at his late dismissal.

Martin ‘Blondie’ O’Neill was man of the match for the Monastery men with eleven points (four from play). The former Waterford hurler has returned from Canada this season and has scored 26 points in three outings.

Gleeson got four from play in the second half from centre-forward and assisted Alan Kirwan’s first-half goal. Kirwan struck again on 38 minutes as Sion sprinted into a nine-point lead. Reuben Halloran and Kevin Moran got late goals for De La Salle but it was too little, too late.

Sion were stung after losing to Roanmore by ten points seven days previous.

“We were written off today by a lot of people,” said Sion boss John Meaney.

“We did a lot of soul searching during the week. We said a lot of home truths, players, management, everyone. I know the resolve that’s in this team. We brought everything we had. It’s massive for our club to get back to a semi-final and beat one of the big teams in the county.”

Sion left a blank space under the number six shirt in the programme but Gleeson filled it after his straight red against Roanmore was rescinded on Friday night.

Meaney didn’t wish to comment on that incident or the appeal. He didn’t get a clear view of Gleeson’s second yellow: “To be honest, I didn’t really see it. I’ll have a look at it later.”

De La Salle started strongly with two Thomas Douglas points and a Jack Fagan free but Stephen Roche rattled the net in the sixth minute for Sion after Shaun O’Brien stopped Evan McGrath’s initial effort. Two O’Neill frees made it 1-2 to 0-3 before Salle regained the lead with two Fagan frees and a Moran point from play. 0-7 to 1-3 at the first water break.

In the 21st minute, Gleeson galloped down the right wing and offloaded to Kirwan who crashed the ball home (2-4 to 0-8). Salle stormed back with four in a row via Eddie Barrett, Moran, Shane Ryan, and Eddie Meaney. O’Neill struck his fifth in the sixth minute of injury time to leave them a point down at halfway (0-13 to 2-6).

At the start of the second half, a man was escorted out of the ground by five members of An Garda Síochána.

On the field, Sion shot 1-6 without reply. Kirwan poked home his second goal on 38 minutes. Salle called for a square ball but their protests were ignored. O’Neill and Gleeson took over as they notched ten points in the second period.

In a chaotic finish, Salle lost goalkeeper O’Brien to injury, Gleeson received his second yellow, and Halloran and Moran found the net.

For the third game in a row, Sion finished with 14 but they are back in the last four.

Scorers for Mount Sion: Martin O’Neill 0-11 (6fs, 1 65), A Kirwan 2-0, S Roche 1-1, A Gleeson 0-4, M Gaffney 0-2.

Scorers for De La Salle: K Moran 1-2, J Fagan 0-5 (4fs, 1 65), R Halloran 1-0, E Barrett, E Meaney 0-3 each, S Ryan, T Douglas 0-2 each.

Mount Sion: I O’Regan; M Daykin, PJ Fanning, S O’Neill; Martin F O’Neill, L O’Brien, P Penkert; J Gleeson, O Whelan; Martin O’Neill, A Gleeson, M Gaffney; E McGrath, A Kirwan, S Roche.

Subs: J Meaney for J Gleeson (28), T McGrath for Fanning (58), B Frisby for Gaffney (65).

De La Salle: S O’Brien; R Duke, D Kenneally, T Moran; A Farrell, J Dillon, S McNulty; E Barrett, S Ryan; P Nevin, J Fagan, K Moran; E Meaney, T Douglas, R Halloran.

Subs: M Costigan for Duke (37), S Walsh for O’Brien (60).

Referee: A Fitzgerald.