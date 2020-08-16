Maurice Shanahan strikes late to send Lismore into Waterford semi-finals

Waterford SHC q/f: Lismore 2-22 Abbeyside 3-11

Maurice Shanahan scored 1-11 and Oisin O’Gorman grabbed 1-5 from play as Lismore survived a late comeback from Abbeyside in a thrilling quarter-final tussle in Dungarvan on Sunday evening.

It sets up a semi-final clash with Ballygunner next weekend while Mount Sion will meet Passage in an all-eastern encounter.

Shanahan's 1-11 total (1-4 from play) brings his 2020 championship tally to 3-38. He struck for a late goal after green flags from Mark Ferncombe and Conor Prunty created a grandstand finish.

A lethal Lismore forward division have delivered 10 goals and 62 points in three outings. Waterford senior Jack Prendergast also put in a big shift for the black and amber.

Mark Ferncombe fired 2-8, including a penalty and two peaches from play, but the Villagers exited at the quarter-final stages for the second year in succession.

Ticketless fans stood on top of vans and sat on top of walls outside Fraher Field to catch a view of the game.

1-2 from O’Gorman gave the black and amber a seven-point advantage at half time (1-11 to 0-7) as Prunty man-marked Shanahan from the throw-in. O’Gorman fired to the roof of the net in the fourth minute, amking it three goals in two games for the corner-forward.

Points from Iarlaith Daly, Paudie Prendergast, Jack Prendergast, and Shanahan (free) left them six to the good after fourteen minutes (1-5 to 0-2). At the other end, Seanie Barry saved from Michael Kiely.

Ferncombe narrowed the gap to a goal with four frees and an audacious point from an acute angle. A potent Lismore attack got the last four points of the half, Shanahan, O’Gorman, and Finbarr Reaney all on target as Abbeyside were guilty of eight wides.

The Villagers made two half-time substitutions but Lismore extended their lead to ten with a Shanahan brace and another from O’Gorman (1-14 to 0-7). Ferncombe then buried a penalty into the bottom corner after a foul on Stephen Cliffe.

A mighty Shanahan point from seventy metres, after more hard work from Jack Prendergast, settled Lismore. The 2015 All-Star punched the air with delight; 1-17 to 1-9 at the second water break.

Ferncombe forced the ball over the line with five minutes left before Prunty pounced for another a minute later to leave just three between them (1-19 to 3-10).

Dan Shanahan came on as a sub and a high ball in his direction broke to Maurice and he whipped to the net in the last minute of normal time.

Scorers for Lismore: M Shanahan 1-11 (7fs), Oisin O’Gorman 1-5, F Reaney 0-2, I Daly, J Shanahan, Jack Prendergast, P Prendergast 0-1 each.

Scorers for Abbeyside: M Ferncombe 2-8 (1-0 pen, 6fs), C Prunty 1-0, P Hurney, D McGrath, S Whelan Barrett 0-1 each.

Lismore: S Barry; D Prendergast, A Whelan, C Howard; John Prendergast, I Daly, A McGlone; C Daly, J Shanahan; P Prendergast, M Shanahan, F Reaney; O O’Gorman, R Barry, Jack Prendergast.

Subs: D Shanahan for R Barry (58), P Foley for Reaney (65).

Abbeyside: S Enright; J Elstead, B Looby, J O’Mahony; T Looby, C Prunty, D Collins; D McGrath, S Whelan Barrett; P Hurney, N Montgomery, J Beresford; M O’Halloran, M Ferncombe, M Kiely.

Subs: S Cliffe for Beresford (30), M Twomey for O’Halloran (HT), C Foley for Elstead (HT), T Murray for O’Mahony (44), M Fives for Whelan Barrett (52).

Referee: N O’Toole.