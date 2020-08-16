Mullins' Sarsfields set up Douglas clash

Cork Camogie

A nine-point victory over Cloughduv on Saturday at Castle Road got champions Sarsfields back on track in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship. They fell to Glen Rovers in round one, so this was do-or-die for them. Their 1-15 to 0-9 win pairs them against Douglas in the next round.

Mark Mullins, of Na Piarsaigh and Cork hurling fame, has taken over from Emmet Fennell as manager having been involved with the minors last year. Fennell guided the club to their first senior county title in 30 years in 2019.

Mullins has three daughters on the starting team — Meabh, Clare and Áine — and it was Áine who netted the only goal of the game. His other two daughters play underage.

He was delighted with the success, but he said it was hard-earned.

“The scoreline probably flatters us a little bit. Cloughduv put it up to us, they had their homework done but we pulled away with a couple of points at the end.

“The girls are very dedicated and it is great to be back in contention, we got a bit of a wake-up call from the Glen. It helped us re-focus.

“We are looking forward to the Douglas game next Saturday, they have a few star players. But it is very much one game at a time for us.”

Douglas advanced after they got the better of Ballincollig, also a second round clash, 3-19 to 1-12. A high-scoring encounter that saw the sides level at half-time, 1-8 apiece. Goals from Mairead Mulrooney (2) and Julia White added to a 12-point haul from Katrina Mackey.

In the third game of the day, last year’s Intermediate titleholders Newcestown put up a big scoreline against Imokilly. A hat-trick from Colette Desmond and a brace from Aoife O’Sullivan helped them run out convincing winners over the east Cork divisional side, the 6-15 to 1-6 result sending them to a next round date with Courcey Rovers.

The final backdoor match takes place Monday night at Castle Road involving Milford and Ballygarvan and the victors here will clash with Killeagh.