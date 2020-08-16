Watch live: West Cork derby as Castlehaven meet Newcestown in Premier SFC clash

Today, Examiner Sport’s cameras are heading to Skibbereen where western pride is at stake in the Cork Premier SFC tie between fancied Castlehaven and Newcestown – with the winner knowing that a knockout spot is assured with a game to spare.

The Haven marked themselves out as serious contenders for the top grade with a convincing win over an admittedly under-strength Carbery Rangers in round 1 – but Newcestown are cut from a similar cloth and after defeating Ilen Rovers in their first game, how they would love to clip the wings of their illustrious colleagues from the west.

Oisin Langan and former Cork star John Hayes will provide commentary from this one from 1.50pm ahead of the 2pm throw-in.

You can read Eoghan Cormican's interview with Newcestown manager Tom Wilson here.

Carbery Rangers, meanwhile, got off the mark with a win over Ilen Rovers yesterday.

Group B: Castlehaven v Newcestown, Skibbereen (C Lane), 2pm

Both sides won their openers, with Castlehaven benefiting from the attacking nous of Mark Collins, Brian Hurley and Michael Hurley in seeing off Carbery Rangers. Newcestown stormed past Ilen Rovers by 16 points, with Cárthach Keane, David Buckley, Colm Dinneen and Seán O’Donovan all impressing, but they have had hurling games against Killeagh and Kanturk since then and fatigue could be a factor.

Verdict: Castlehaven

