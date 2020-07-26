Strong finish sees Castlehaven come out on top in West Cork derby

Castlehaven 0-14 Carbery Rangers 0-9

Castlehaven finished the stronger to record a first championship victory over West Cork rivals Carbery Rangers since 2012 this afternoon.

The Haven had the wind at their backs in the second period, outsourcing the side who edged their last three championship meetings by 0-6 to 0-2.

That Castlehaven also tallied nine second-half wides highlights the extent to which they were on top during the second half an hour at Clonakilty.

Cathal Maguire, Michael Hurley, Brain Hurley, and Mark Collins were all on target as Castlehaven gradually pulled clear as the half wore on.

Carbery Rangers, meanwhile, endured scoreless bouts running to 13 and nine minutes long in a frustrating second-half for them.

They were minus the services of Cork forward John O'Rourke because of injury, while John Hayes, so often a thorn in Castlehaven's side, did not see action till the closing stages.

It was all square at the break, 0-7 apiece, the sides level on four occasions in a fiery opening half which saw referee David Murnane produce five yellow cards.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy during the game

Three of those yellows were flashed at men in the blue and white of Castlehaven, the long-serving pair of Séamus Hayes and James Fitzpatrick the two Rosscarbery players to have their names taken.

The Haven were far sprightlier out of the blocks, three from the boot of Michael Hurley and one from Conor Cahalane propelling them into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just nine minutes.

Carbery Rangers, whose attacking threat was considerably diminished by the absence of John O’Rourke and John Hayes, eventually found their feet and had restored parity by the 18th minute. Mark Hodnett was responsible for three of their opening four scores, the lively Darragh Hayes also getting on the scoresheet.

The men from Rosscarbery could have had three goals by this juncture in proceedings, Haven ‘keeper Anthony Seymour producing two fine saves, with Alan Jennings drilling their effort wide of the target.

Castlehaven's Damien Cahalane and Alan Jennings of the Carbery Rabgers

It was tit for tat from there to the break, with Castlehaven capitalising on the elements in the second period to secure local bragging rights.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Hurley (0-6; B Hurley (0-4, 0-1 ‘45); M Collins (0-2, 0-2 frees); C Cahalane, C Maguire (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: S Hayes (0-4, 0-2 frees); M Hodnett (0-3, 0-2 frees); D Hayes, J Hayes (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; R Whelton, D Cahalane, D McCarthy; D Whelton, M Collins; C Cahalane, B Hurley, C Maguire; C O’Driscoll, S Nolan, M Hurley.

Subs: J Cahalane for S Nolan (40 mins); C Hayes for O’Driscoll (56).

Carbery Rangers: R Milner; R Hegarty, Jerry O’Riordan, James O’Riordan; K Scannell, B Shanahan, T O’Rourke; M Hodnett, J Fitzpatrick; B Hodnett, P Hodnett, A Jennings; D Hayes, S Hayes, C O’Donovan.

Subs: P Hurley for P Hodnett (40 mins); J Hayes for K Scannell (45).

Referee: D Murnane.