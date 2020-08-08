Charleville show their battling qualities to get the better of Mallow

Cork SAHC: Charleville 0-22 Mallow 1-16

Charleville needed every fibre of their being to get the better of Mallow in Group B of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at sun-splashed Kilbrin today.

In an ultra-competitive second-round game which was level seven times – six in the first half – Charleville rallied and pushed for home in the fourth quarter, substitute Charlie Carroll netting the Mallow goal at the death.

Charleville trailed by two points at half time, and were three in arrears on 40 minutes, but their battling qualities came to the fore, and they now have full points from their two outings to date. Manager Claude Gough and his backroom team will be well pleased to have come through this serious test of their character.

This is a second loss for Mallow who fought all the way but were left to rue some missed chances, especially late on when the outcome hung in the balance. They also had a Cormac Murphy penalty saved by Cian Collins coming towards the end of the hour.

There were many outstanding displays on both sides, safe to say every player gave their all on a very hot day for hurling.

The sides were level 0-3 apiece but when Darragh Fitzgibbon (2) and Jack Doyle landed points, Charleville moved three ahead. Efforts from Fionn O’Neill, Paul Lyons, and two from Kevin Sheehan claimed parity for Mallow in the 22nd minute, 0-7 each.

Mallow finished the half well, Kevin Sheehan, Denis Hayes, and Aaron Sheehan ensuring an 0-11 to 0-9 interval advantage.

Mallow restarted positively, too, Murphy, Hayes, and Sheehan getting some good scores to yield a 0-15 to 0-12 lead. Both goalkeepers – Collins and Podge Buckley – were also called upon to clear their lines.

Charleville quickly set about reducing the margin and by the time the second water stop was signalled, they had hit the front, 0-16 to 0-15.

And they continued in the ascendancy, moving six clear before Carroll’s late goal.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (0-11, 0-9 frees), J Doyle and A Cagney (0-3 each), G Kelleher and D O’Flynn (0-2 each), J O’Callaghan (0-1).

Scorers for Mallow: A Sheehan (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-2 65s), C Carroll (1-0), C Murphy (0-3), K Sheehan, D Hayes, and G Sweeney (0-2 each), F O’Neill and P Lyons (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, M O’Flynn; J Barry, A Dennehy, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, J O’Callaghan; M Kavanagh, D Fitzgibbon, J Doyle; D Casey, G Kelleher, A Cagney.

Sub: T Hawe for M Kavanagh (ht).

MALLOW: P Buckley; J O’Hanlon, F O’Neill, J Healy; P Healy, R Sheehan, D Moynihan; P Lyons, N O’Riordan; G Sweeney, P Herlihy, K Sheehan; A Sheehan, C Murphy, D Hayes.

Subs: G O’Sullivan for J Healy (48), C Carroll for G Sweeney (48), J Hayes for R Sheehan (54), D Buckley for K Sheehan (bs 58-60).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).