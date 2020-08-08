Big-hearted Ballymartle leave Kilworth devastated after Darren McCarthy's late goal

Cork SAHC: Ballymartle 2-17 Kilworth 2-16

Big-hearted Ballymartle pulled out all the stops in this cracking Cork SAHC clash in the glorious Grenagh sunshine on Saturday to leave Kilworth devastated after a tough, entertaining game of hurling.

Well into added time, Ballymartle trailing 2-16 to 1-17, Darren McCarthy, always a threat, fired home a glorious goal to leave Kilworth on their knees, devastated because they had enough chances to win the game after leading 2-12 to 1-12 thanks to James Sheehan’s second goal 38 minutes into the contest.

Brian Corry did get a fine goal to reduce the margin a few minutes later, after good work by Killian McCarthy, but it was Kilworth who had the bit between their teeth only for some wasteful shooting which was to cost them dearly.

Ballymartle boss Anthony McCarthy was beaming afterwards: “Super from the lads, never gave up. This was a must-win game and when you look at the table it shows how complex the group is. We have to get something from our last game now but the way Fr O’Neill’s are playing, it is going to be a tough ask.

“This win will give the lads huge heart. The way they battled right to the end was a real joy and they got their reward. We have something to play for now.”

A tasty opening half saw Ballymartle first to settle with a John McCarthy point but it was Kilworth who pressed ahead with two pointed frees from Noel McNamara and another from outstanding goalkeeper Kieran Walsh, who made some terrific saves late in the first half.

Liam Whelan was excellent for Kilworth at centre-forward and with Maurice McNamara and Eoin McGrath steady in defence, Ballymartle weren’t getting scores easily. It was no surprise that Kilworth led 0-5 to 0-4 after the opening quarter.

Ballymartle upped the ante in the second quarter as three points in a row, one from Darren and two from cousin Killian McCarthy, put them ahead and it took an inspirational point from Will Condon to get Kilworth motoring again. Nothing between the sides until added time when James McCarthy and Noel McNamara combined to set up Sheehan for a super goal and last year’s beaten Premier Intermediate finalists were 1-11 to 0-9 ahead at the break thanks to goalkeeper Walsh’s awareness between the posts.

There was plenty of action in the second half, both sides employing sweepers, and with Noel McNamara, who scored seven points in all, stretching Kilworth’s lead, it was time for action from Ballymartle. They did get the lead back to a goal with two points from Darren McCarthy and another from wing back Graham Webb but they were stung again in the by Sheehan’s second goal after good work by Mark O'Connor who was later forced off injured.

Then the goal Ballymartle craved in the 41st minute from Corry, after great work by Killian McCarthy, and they were back in the game, trailing 2-13 to 1-13 entering the final stretch.

In fairness, Kilworth missed a plethora of chances to put the game out of sight and Ballymartle seized theirs. Throwing caution to the wind, with Corry and Darren McCarthy now sniffing around the Kilworth goalmouth, it was still a four-point lead for Kilworth 56 minutes into the contest.

Then Darren McCarthy and sub Shane Cummins reduced the lead to just two and although McNamara made it three again with a cracking point, Ballymartle made the final push.

After Walsh had made another great save from John McCarthy, it was McCarthy himself who made it a two-point game with a free and at the death, it was his brother Darren who produced the all-important bit of magic to leave Kilworth gutted.

Scorers for Ballymartle: Darren McCarthy (1-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), B. Corry (1-3), J. McCarthy (0-5, 0-1 free), K. McCarthy (0-2), G. Webb and S. Cummins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilworth: J. Sheehan (2-1), N. McNamara (0-7, 0-6 frees), W. Condon (0-4), L. Whelan (0-3), K. Walsh (0-1 free).

BALLYMARTLE: P. Allen; C. Coleman, M. Tobin, L. Corry; G. Webb, E. O’Leary, S. Corry; Darragh McCarthy, E. Healy; S. O’Mahony, B. Corry, P. Geary; Darren McCarthy, K. McCarthy, J. McCarthy.

Subs: C. Allen for O’Leary (42), S. Cummins for O’Mahony (50), L. O’Callaghan for Geary (55), S. Dorsey for Healy (55).

KILWORTH: K. Walsh; M. McNamara, N. Byrne, A. O’Hara; D. Twomey, E. McGrath, M. O’Connor; J.McCarthy, J. Saich; E. Carey, L. Whelan, W. Condon; J. Sheehan, N. McNamara, B. Sheehan.

Subs: M. O’Callaghan for O’Connor (inj 40), P. Moakley for Twomey (50), D. O’Regan for McGrath (60).

Referee: T. O’Donovan (Douglas).