Kanturk hold off Newcestown charge in thriller

Cork SAHC: Kanturk 3-13 Newcestown 1-17

More of this, please. This was a championship game to savour as two well-matched sides went toe-to-toe for seventy-odd minutes in a fascinating Cork SAHC clash played at a sweltering Coachford on Saturday afternoon.

Ultimately, it was Kanturk’s greater ability to create and take goal chances that saw them take the two points on offer. But while the goals put them in prime position, they needed two late frees from stalwarts Lorcán McLoughlin and Anthony Nash to secure their victory.

They blitzed their rivals from Carbery with three goals in a devastating ten-minute spell in the middle of the first half. Ryan Walsh struck the for the first two, one a superb individual effort, the other a fabulous team goal that involved Brian O’Sullivan and Liam O’Keeffe, before O’Keeffe found the net himself after a fabulous piece of vision from the impressive Alan Walsh.

The three-goal salvo left the Duhallow side leading by 3-2 to 0-4 after 20 minutes. Most sides would have wilted in the baking heat, but most sides aren’t Newcestown.

The opening exchanges lived up to every championship cliché you can think of as both sides showcased unwavering commitment. They shared six wides between them in the opening six minutes before Cian Healy finally put Newcestown ahead, though Kanturk had already bared their teeth up-front as Cathal Wilson saved brilliantly from Aidan Walsh.

Alan Walsh then traded scores with Tadgh Twomey before Kanturk clicked into gear with their three-goal burst that was supplemented by three McLoughlin frees. To their credit, Newcestown didn’t panic and three more frees from Healy and a superb point from Fionn Keane left them down, 3-4 to 0-6, but certainly not out as the clock ticked past thirty.

They got just the fillip they needed in the added time that followed when Carthach Keane doubled a dropping Healy free to the net to leave just four between them at the break, 3-4 to 1-6.

Kanturk answered the challenge well on the restart as they outscored their rivals by 0-4 to 0-1 with Ronan Walsh, Brian O’Sullivan, McLoughlin, and the excellent Darren Browne all finding the range. Newcestown’s response came from Healy, and in truth, they were over-reliant on his marksmanship overall.

Healy tapped over three more frees, McLoughlin did the same for Kanturk, before a Colm Dineen score left Newcestown trailing by 3-11 to 1-11 as the game entered the final quarter.

The Carbery side then began to turn the screw. Fionn Keane had his second score, Healy fired over two frees and two sweet points from play, and all of a sudden, there was only a point in it with five to go and only a brave punter would have called it.

Crucially, however, the West Cork men never got level and when Kanturk were awarded a long-range free next to the Newcestown dugout, Lorcán McLoughlin rose to the challenge as he split the posts majestically under severe pressure. Nash followed suit with another monster free soon after before Daniel Twomey’s late free went over rather than under Nash’s crossbar.

It puts the Duhallow side on top of Group A but with both teams facing into football games next weekend, don’t rule out more twists and turns when the final fixtures come around.

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin (0-8 frees), R Walsh (2-1), L O’Keeffe (1-0), Alan Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan, and A Nash (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: C Healy (0-12, 10 frees), C Keane (1-0), F Keane (0-2), T Twomey, C Dineen, and D Twomey (free) (0-1 each).

KANTURK: A Nash; J McLoughlin, L Cashman, A Sheehy; J Browne, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin (Capt), B O’Sullivan; J Fitzpatrick, L O’Neill, R Walsh; L O’Keeffe, Aidan Walsh, Alan Walsh.

Subs: C Mullane for Sheehy (blood, 7-12), C Mullane for J McLoughlin (inj, 36), D O’Donoghue for O’Keeffe (52), M Healy for D Browne (inj, 59).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; N Murray, M McSweeney (Capt), M Courtney; C Dineen, C O’Neill, G O’Donovan; T Twomey, J Meade; D Buckley, L Meade, F Keane; O Walsh, C Keane, C Healy.

Subs: D Twomey for Walsh (27), E Kenneally for Buckley (46), S O’Sullivan for J Meade (56).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).