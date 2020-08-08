Watch live: Douglas face Sarsfields in Cork Premier SHC 'group of death'

Group-of-death action from the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC headlines the Irish Examiner's live GAA action this weekend.

Douglas and Sarsfields got off to fast starts with wins over Ballyhea and Midleton, but with the latter's impressive second-half surge last night, led by a Conor Lehane hat-trick, a win this evening is vital to stay in control of the group.

Ger Cunningham joins Colm O’Connor on commentary duty from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with our coverage beginning at 7.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm throw-in.

In the meantime, you can read Eoghan Cormican's interview with Daniel Kearney about his reinvention as a defensive anchor.

Here's our preview of the game:

Cork PSHC Group A: Sarsfields v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 7.45pm

It remains to be seen if Douglas will have Brian Turnbull available for this top of the table clash. Turnbull was withdrawn 18 minutes into Douglas’ win over Ballyhea last weekend because of injury. Corner-back Donncha Murphy is another who came away from that win nursing an injury. Whoever comes out on top this evening should advance to the knockout phase. Sars’ young guns - Jack O’Connor, Liam Healy, and Aaron Myers - impressed against Midleton and they will test the frugality of this Douglas defence. Sars claimed the spoils when these two met in last year’s championship.

Verdict: Sarsfields

You can also watch back our earlier stream of Blarney v Castlelyons here and last night's encounter between Fr O'Neill's and Bride Rovers here.

