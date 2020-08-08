Watergrasshill survive Ballinhassig revival in Cork Premier IHC

Shane O’Regan, Sean Desmond, and Shane Óg O'Regan led the scoring for Watergrasshill
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 18:33 PM
John O'Shea

Cork Premier IHC: Watergrasshill 2-17 Ballinhassig 1-13 

Watergrasshill came out on top of an entertaining contest in the Cork Premier IHC against Ballinhassig on Saturday afternoon at Inniscarra.

It seemed as though Watergrasshill would cruise to victory after holding a commanding lead at the break. Although Ballinhassig produced a spirited display and gave their opposition an almighty fright, in the end, Watergrasshill were to emerge seven-point winners.

Watergrasshill began this one in determined fashion. Shane O’Regan showcased some red-hot accuracy with well-taken early scores, while Shane Óg O'Regan also slotted between the posts.

Although Ballinhassig got off the mark through a point from Charlie Grainger, Watergrasshill reacted to that by finding the back of the net. After Shane Óg O'Regan's well-struck effort was saved impressively, Sean Desmond was on hand to finish from close range.

Watergrasshill certainly meant business in the opening half an hour of action, with Desmond, Shane O’Regan, and Dan Dennehy keeping them well in control.

Ballinhassig were awarded a penalty and a possible route back into the game after 25 minutes, which Ger Collins blasted astutely to the net.

But Shane Óg O'Regan was to finish well from close range for a second Watergrasshill goal, as they held a commanding lead, 2-11 to Ballinhassig’s 1-3, at half-time.

Ballinhassig clearly had no intentions of giving this up and they got some early second-half scores, which only added wind to their sails.

When Michael Collins slotted over a fine point from out wide, there was, sensationally, only three points between the teams at 2-11 to 1-11.

But Watergrasshill produced a second wave right when it was needed. Further scores by Shane O’Regan, between frees and efforts from play, along with a late Desmond point, ensured that they were to secure the win.

The final series of group games is set to see Ballinhassig play Ballincollig, while Watergrasshill will go up against Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S O'Regan (0-10, 0-9 frees), S Desmond (1-4), S Óg O'Regan (1-2), D Dennehy (0-1).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: F O’Leary (0-6, 0-4 frees), G Collins (1-1), M Collins, P Collins (0-2 each), E Cullinane, D O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Watergrasshill: D O’Callaghan; P Cronin, A Ricken, S Field; D Dennehy, G O’ Kelly Lynch, B Fenton; A Cronin, P O’Regan; P O’Leary, K O’Neill, D O’Leary; S O'Regan, S Óg O'Regan, S Desmond.

Subs: C Cronin for A Cronin (22), D O’Farrell for O’Leary (33).

Ballinhassig: P Collins; J Riordan, C Reynolds, M Desmond; C Desmond, D O’Donovan, E Lombard; S McCarthy, S O’Neill; C Reynolds, M Collins, R Lombard; C Grainger, F O’Leary, G Collins.

Subs: P O’Leary for E Lombard (28), J O’Callaghan for Desmond (34), C Tyers for Grainger (HT), E Cullinane for Lombard (47).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

