Watch live: Cork stars face-off as Blarney meet Castlelyons

A double-bill of Co-Op Superstores Cork Hurling Championship action live on the Irish Examiner starts at 6pm tonight in Mourneabbey.

There will be plenty of inter-county and fresh talent on show for the Cork senior management to be keeping an eye on as Blarney meet Castlelyons in the Premier IHC, with former Cork minor skipper Shane Barrett starring with 1-7 for Blarney against Inniscarra, a total matched by regular Cork corner-back Colm Spillane for Castlelyons against Blackrock.

Join Mark Landers and commentator Des Curran, with build-up beginning from 5.50pm.

Here's our preview of the game:

Group C: Blarney v Castlelyons, Mourneabbey (A O’Connor), 6pm

Arguably the standout performance of last weekend was Cork corner-back Colm Spillane’s 1-7 from play from centre-forward as Castlelyons eased past Blackrock’s second team. You’d imagine Spillane will be picked up by Cork teammate Mark Coleman. Blarney’s emerging talents - Pádraig Power and Shane Barrett - were front and centre in the win over Inniscarra. They get the nod.

Verdict: Blarney

And stay tuned this evening for the pick of the weekend’s Premier SHC ties between Douglas and Sarsfields (7.45pm), with Colm O’Connor and Ger Cunningham providing commentary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Douglas blew hot and cold before seeing off Ballyhea last Saturday while Sars were impressive in defeating Midleton in the so-called group of death.

