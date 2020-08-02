Cork Premier IHC: Spillane goes from stopper to scorer for Castlelyons

Castlelyons 3-20 Blackrock 0-14

AN early goal from Cork star, Colm Spillane put Castlelyons on the road to victory in their Cork Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC clash with Blackrock at Lisgoold. Spillane lined out at centre-forward and ended the game with 1-7 an impressive tally for someone recognised as a defender.

But there were plenty of others who shone on the night for the winners, with the likes of David Morrisson and Colm Barry also in top form. Early goals in each half ensured the east Cork side ran out easy winners to take the points on offer.

Spillane opened the scoring for Castlelyons in the second minute and a minute later he got the first goal of the game. Eoin O'Farrell opened the Rockies account from a free, with Spillane replying at the other end.

Barry Murphy and Spillane were on target before Peter Lenighan got Rockies second point.

O'Farrell got their fourth, to put only a goal between them, 1-4 to 0-4, with 12 minutes gone. Eoin Maye pointed for Castlelyons but two more from O'Farrell kept his side in contention.

Mike Spillane stretched Castlelyons' lead, before Cian McCarthy got a magnificent point from distance for the Rockies. Eoin O'Leary and the Rockies' Liam O'Sullivan exchanged points, with Mike Spillane getting his second from a free.

Lenighan and O'Farrell replied for the Rockies with Anthony Spillane joining his brothers on the scoreboard as Castlelyons led 1-9 to 0-10 at half-time.

Just two minutes into second-half and Morrisson struck for a second Castlelyons goal, with Mike Spillane, Barry Murphy and Colm Spillane all adding points in the first five minutes to effectively put the game beyond the Rockies.

O'Farrell replied for his side with two points in a row, to make it 2-12 to 0-12 with 43 minutes gone.

Mike Spillane, Alan Fenton and Leon Doocey pointed before Anthony Spillane got Castlelyons third goal, with 55 minutes gone, to keep them well ahead.

Scorers for Castlelyons: C Spillane (1-7), A Spillane (1-1), D Morrisson (1-0), M Spillane (0-5, 4f), B Murphy (0-2), E Maye, K O'Leary, A Fenton, L Doocey, N O'Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: E O'Farrell (0-10, 6f), P Lenighan (0-2), C McCarthy, L O'Sullivan (0-1 each).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; L Sexton, N O'Leary, C O'Neill; K O'Leary, E Maye; B Murphy, C Spillane, R O'Regan; D Morrisson, A Spillane, M Spillane.

Subs: A Fenton for R O'Regan (41), L Doocey for B Murphy (46), C O'Leary for T Carroll (52), B Carroll for C Barry (59, inj).

BLACKROCK: D O'Shea; J Golden, A Hogan, D O'Brien; R Coleman, E Smith, C McCarthy; M O'Farrell, C O'Brien; P Lenighan, I O'Keeffe, E O'Farrell; L O'Sullivan, C O'Leary, O Kelleher.

Sub: L Fogarty for M O'Farrell (52m).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)