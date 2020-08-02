Clare SFC: Rocky start to St Joseph’s Miltown’s title defence

Stipple: Clare SFC

St Joseph’s Miltown’s hopes of becoming the first Clare side to win three county senior titles on the bounce in over 40 years suffered an early blow in Cusack Park on Saturday evening when they faded to defeat against neighbours Kilmurry Ibrickane.

This was the marquee game of the opening round, with 15-times champions Kilmurry producing a storming final quarter when outscoring a below par Miltown by 0-5 to 0-2 to claim a deserved 0-12 to 0-9 victory.

The 2018 and 2019 kingpins looked to have picked up where they left off in last year’s county final replay between the sides when racing into an early 0-5 to 0-2 lead thanks to some great scores from the Cleary twins, Eoin and Conor.

However, after hanging in there in the first quarter thanks to a couple of Keelan Sexton frees, a rejuvenated Kilmurry Ibrickane gradually found their true form with a run of 0-4 either side of half-time giving them the lead for the first time.

From there they were much the better side, with points in the final quarter from Dermot Coughlan, Daryn Callinan and Sexton sealing their victory despite Eoin Cleary’s personal haul of 0-6 for the lacklustre Miltown.

This game was the final act of a triple header at Clare headquarters on Saturday, with proceedings opening when local side Éire Óg scored a facile 2-15 to 1-6 victory over an inexperienced Kilrush Shamrocks outfit.

The Ennis side found themselves 1-4 to 0-4 in arrears after 25 minutes thanks to an impressive 1-3 from corner-forward Liam Madigan. However, the favourites soon settled down to dominate proceedings, with a brilliant display by countyman Gavin Cooney in amassing 1-9 easing them to a comprehensive 12-point win.

Lissycasey sprung a surprise when toppling Cratloe in the second instalment, firstly by bringing the game to extra-time when being down to 13 players after losing Cian Meaney and Francie Hayes to red and black cards respectively in the second half.

Despite an impressive display by Podge Collins, who hit 0-5 from play, the south east Clare side were ultimately made pay for missing a glut goal chances. Aaron Griffin’s goal had Lissycasey 1-7 to 0-8 up entering the last ten minutes of normal time, but it was Conor Finnucane’s 74th minute penalty that finally separated the sides as the underdogs edged home by 2-9 to 0-13.

Lissycasey’s fellow parishioners Clondegad suffered a shock 2-5 to 0-10 defeat to Kilmihil in the only game played at Cusack Park on Sunday.The west Clare side produced a real smash and grab raid, with goals from Martin O’Leary and David Ryan either side of half-time being key before a fisted Sean Crowley point deep into injury time from only their eighth scoring opportunity carried Kimihil to victory over a wasteful Clondegad side that hit 12 wides over the hour.

Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown Malbay hosted Sunday evening’s double-header, the opening game being a battle of the Magpies between Ennistymon and Doonbeg, which saw the former prevail by a point after a dogged hour.

Ennistymon were dominant in the first half, opening up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead. A minute after the resumption Cillian Rouine’s fourth free pushed them five clear, but a determined Doonbeg rally saw them twice bring the margin back to the minimum. David Tubridy was to the fore with 0-5, but in the end Rouine’s seventh of the contest gave Ennistymon a 0-11 to 0-10 victory.

The weekend’s final game between St Breckan’s and Cooraclare was the most exciting contest of the six-game programme. Jack Sheedy’s bizarre goal four minutes from time won the game for St Breckan’s, with the centre-back kicking into an empty net from 25 yards after a Cooraclare free-kick had cannoned into his path off the head of an unsuspecting defender.

St Breckan’s led by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time, but despite dominating for large tracts of the game were rocked by the concession of two second half goals to Ciaran O’Donoghue and Jack Morrissey, needing responses from Joe McGann and Sheedy’s strike to score a 2-8 to 2-6 victory.