Cork SAHC: Clinical Charleville power to comfortable win over Bandon

Darragh Fitzgibbon hit 0-10 for the winners
Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 19:37 PM
Therese O’Callaghan

Charleville 3-21 Bandon 0-17 

Charleville turned it on in the second half to take the spoils in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC Group B1 at Mourne Abbey on Saturday. They led by two points at half time, but a terrific display thereafter sealed the win during which they outscored Bandon 3-10 to 0-8.

As the scoreline suggests, goals were key, and the first of these arrived in the 43rd minute from corner forward Darren Casey. Just two minutes later Jack Doyle found the back of the net. Wing forward Doyle, again was on target in the 50th minute for Charleville’s third goal when he pounced on the breaking ball and raced through the defence.

Charleville were 0-11 to 0-9 ahead at the short whistle having been five points to nil up within the opening 10 minutes. Excellent shooting from Darragh Fitzgibbon from placed balls was key. But Bandon responded adding four unanswered points before the break, thankful to the accurate free-taking of Ronan Crowley while Mark Sugrue and Adam Murphy were on the mark too.

Those quickfire goals from Casey and Doyle in the third quarter saw the scoreline changed dramatically. Into their stride now, when Doyle grabbed their third goal, Charleville took over from there to the end.

In this group also are Mallow and Fermoy, and they meet tomorrow (Sunday).

Next weekend it is Charleville up against Mallow while Fermoy clash with Bandon.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), J Doyle (2-3), M Kavanagh (0-4, 0-2 frees), D Casey (1-0), G Kelleher (0-2), D O’Flynn and T Hawe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: R Crowley (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D Crowley (0-1 free), M Sugrue and A Murphy (0-3 each), C Long (0-2), C O’Mahony (0-1).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, M O’Flynn; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, J O’Callaghan; M Kavanagh, D Fitzgibbon, J Doyle; D Casey, G Kelleher, A Cagney.

Subs: O O’Connell for J Buckley (20 inj), T Hawe for D O’Flynn (53).

BANDON: P Prendergast; A O’Connell, T Twohig, J O’Donovan; C Calnan, D Lucey, P Murphy; C Dullea, C O’Mahony; D Crowley, M Cahalane, J Hickey; A Murphy, R Crowley, M Sugrue.

Subs: C Long for D Lucey (half time).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

