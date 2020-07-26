Well drilled Fermoy punish wasteful Dohenys

Fermoy 1-15

Dohenys 0-10

An accomplished performance from Fermoy in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC C1 contest at Coachford this afternoon. And it marks another opening-round win in the championship for the north Cork side since they were promoted two years ago. While it was not as dramatic as their one-point victory over Castlehaven in 2019, this was every bit as satisfying for manager Mick Hennessy and his charges.

A total of 13 wides for Dohenys, eight of which came in the second period, coupled with losing their centre-forward Bill Murphy to a straight red card five minutes after the restart unhinged their attempt at glory.

They did, however, make a strong start, and with the wind at their backs were 0-3 to 0-2 in front after 10 minutes but once Fermoy settled they got on top.

Johnny Kelly and Mark Buckley (2) gave Dohenys that early advantage.

Undaunted, two Ruairi O’Hagan frees and one from play from Martin Brennan dragged Fermoy level. A second point from Brennan – a key player at this juncture – gave them a one point advantage after a quarter of an hour.

And then came the goal - again Brennan was involved as Kieran Morrison did extremely well to find the target with very little space to work with. Brennan added another point, and the gap stretched to 1-5 to 0-3. Dohenys did have ample possession but failed to make use of it.

Buckley and Keith White made it a three point game, but buoyed by staunch Fermoy defending the Avondhu side answered when wing back Peter Murphy set up Padraig De Roiste for a gem of a point.

Fionn Herlihy, who was Doheny’s biggest threat at full-forward, sent over a beauty to keep the gap at three. Their joy was shortlived, as following a move involving Ronan Morrison and Daniel O’Flynn, Brian O’Sullivan pointed to leave Fermoy 1-7 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Fermoy, lining out minus Tomas Clancy through injury, came out purposely for the restart.

Kieran Morrison almost kicked a second goal but his shot was diverted out for a ’45 by the combined actions of Stephen Daly and Jerry Farrell. Goalkeeper Liam Coleman made no mistake from the placed ball.

Dohenys had a glorious chance of a goal soon after but Herlihy’s effort was smothered by Coleman. They were still in contention when Herlihy pointed four minutes into the second half, 1-8 to 0-7.

The sending off of Murphy then left them numerically disadvantaged. Slowly but surely, Fermoy took over. O’Sullivan nudged them further ahead as the wides began to mount for their opponents.

You couldn’t question the losing side's battling spirit but their inefficiency began to wear them down. Buckley registered two frees, only to be answered from play by O’Sullivan and De Roiste. The latter's splendid finish came after a lovely passage of play that involved a huge kick out from Coleman which was collected by Dale Dawson onto O’Flynn who passed to De Roiste.

It got better for Fermoy as they picked off some well taken scores. Sub Arlene Aherne’s accuracy was followed by a delightful point from De Roiste. Ten minutes remained, Fermoy ahead 1-12 to 0-9. And they closed with three more.

Scorers for Fermoy: M Brennan (0-4), K Morrison (1-0), R O’Hagan (0-2 frees), P De Roiste and B O’Sullivan (0-3 each), L Coleman (0-1, 45m) and A Aherne (0-1).

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (0-5, 0-4 frees), F Herlihy (0-2), J Kelly, K White, and C Barry (free) (0-1 each).

FERMOY: L Coleman; E Clancy, A Creed, R Morrison; G Lardner, D O’Carroll (Capt), P Murphy; D Dawson, G O’Callaghan; B O’Sullivan, P de Roiste; R O’Hagan, M Brennan, K Morrison.

Subs: A Aherne for D O’Flynn (43), A Baragry for G O’Callaghan (52), A O’Connor for K Morrison (55).

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; J Farrell, Sean Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, E Lavers (Capt), D O’Connor; C Barry, J Kelly; N Hurley, B Murphy, G Crowley; K White, F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Subs: K Cotter for D Rice (30 inj), C Daly for D O’Connor (35), J McCarthy for N Hurley (38), R Coakley for G Crowley (55).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).