Bon Secours Hospital Cork to sponsor football championships
Harry Canning Hospital Manager and Ronan McCarthy Cork Senior Football Manager Launching the Bon Secours Cork Football Championship in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 17:57 PM
Colm O’Connor

Bon Secours Hospital Cork will be the title sponsor of the 2020 Cork football championships.

The announcement was made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon ahead of the commencement of action across the grades this weekend. 

County Chairperson, Tracey Kennedy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Bon Secours Cork are joining us on this journey. 

"The Bon Secours hospital has played a huge role in Cork life for many decades now, and it is truly fitting that two such strong Cork brands are coming together in this new partnership, especially this year as we launch our revamped county championship structure. 

"My sincere thanks to everyone who made this happen, and especially to our new partners, Bon Secours Hospital Cork.” 

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/Secretary of Cork GAA, added: “We are delighted to partner with Bon Secours Cork and thank them for supporting our football championship. 

"We expect to see a vibrant return of games to all local communities in due reward for the magnificent contribution made by club members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Bon Secours Hospital Cork Hospital manager Harry Canning said: “I am delighted to launch the inaugural Bon Secours Cork sponsorship of Cork GAA’s football club championships. 

"Bon Secours continue to display a commitment to the GAA throughout a variety of partnerships and we are delighted, here in Cork to be part of this unique and exciting championship.” 

Irish Examiner agrees three-year deal to broadcast Cork GAA matches

