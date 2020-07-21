32 clubs, 350km, one great cause

A big-hearted Roscommon man has cycled to every GAA club in the county in a single day to raise money for charity.

Fintan McCormack says talking to someone with financial difficulties in his hometown of Lanesborough prompted him to take on a fundraising cycle to every GAA club in Roscommon.

He completed the 350km cycle to the 32 GAA clubs in Roscommon last Saturday and says he is thrilled with the thousands of euro he has already raised for Midlands Simon.

The St Faithleach’s club man put in a month’s training ahead of the event, and started in his home club before finishing 19 hours later at the home of Roscommon football at Dr Hyde Park.

“I was happy to get finished up, but it’s a lovely thing to be able to have raised that sort of money,” said McCormack.

“I had hoped to raise €2,500 firstly, but then I pushed it on a bit. A friend of mine kept my journey updated for me on Twitter and that kept driving the fundraising.

“I’m happy that I got it done, it was a tough cycle, but the money that I raised is all I care about.”

“A couple of lads cycled with me: Ciaran Murray cycled all day with me. I was planning on doing it on my own, but thank God they stayed with me. Only for Ciaran, I’d still be cycling.

“My dad and my uncle drove behind us all day too, so I got some great help and support along the way.”

McCormack is a former member of Lanesboro Triathlon Club, where he picked up his fondness of cycling, while St Faithleach’s GAA club is his first love.

Kitman and waterboy for the club seniors, McCormack is always eager to play his part for the locality, but meeting a stranger who told him his life story inspired him to challenge himself again.

“Doing something for a good cause is always worth it. Anyone could end up in a place where they feel they might never be. You never know what’s around the corner. You could be working all your life playing a mortgage, but you could end up being homeless very quickly.

“The reason I picked Midlands Simon is I met a lad when I was walking the dog one day in Lanesboro and I got chatting to him. He was in financial difficulty. He told me his life story and I got him some food and things. I took it all in.

“You have to listen to people, you cannot look down on anyone because you don’t know what situation they are in in life.

“Everybody can do something, shave their head for cancer charities or something to raise a few pound.

“My GoFundMe page will be open for another two weeks, so if anyone wants to donate they can kindly donate, and it is all going to a good cause.”

To donate go to: gofundme.com/midland-simon-community