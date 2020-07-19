Commercials off to flier in defence of Tipp crown

Tipperary SFC

Champions Clonmel Commercials blitzed Cahir with four goals to get the defence of the Tipperary SFC off to the best possible start at Ardfinnan, winning by 4-12 to 2-10.

County star Michael Quinlivan set the mood with Commercials' first goal from a penalty after three minutes and Brian Lambe added another shortly afterwards. Niall McKenna’s goal on the quarter mark raised Cahir’s hopes but nearing the break John O Connor’s shot was deflected to the Cahir net for a half-time lead of 3-7 to 1-4.

Though Mickey O'Connor netted a second-half penalty for Cahir, but hurling star Seamus Kennedy sealed Commercial’s win with their fourth goal near the end.

Liam Boland shot five points in the closing quarter to steer Moyle Rovers to a 0-16 to 0-12 win over Arravale Rovers. With Shane Foley, Stephen Quirke and Boland to the fore, Moyle Rovers led 0-10 to 0-6 at the break. Arravale resumed with purpose to draw level but then Moyle Rovers re-asserted themselves with Boland sending over the match-winning points.

Last year’s beaten finalists J K Bracken hit Aherlow with two goals in five minutes and ran out comfortable winners by 3-11 to 0-10. Shane Scully got the first after two minutes and Dean McEnroe converted a penalty three minutes later as Brackens forged a 2-3 to 0-5 interval lead. Cathal Scully notched the third goal after 43 minutes to put Brackens 3-5 to 0-5 clear and they never looked back.

Kyle Shelley was the toast of Moycarkey-Borris as his injury-time point gave them a 2-9 to 0-14 win over a fancied Éire Óg Anacarty. Moycarkey had a James Dillon goal inside a minute and led at half-time by 1-4 to 0-6. A second Moycarkey goal from Kevin Hayes after 35 minutes rocked the West side. Darragh Mooney’s controversial point from a free in injury-time looked to have secured them a draw. However from the kick-out, Kyle Shelley pointed for a win for Moycarkey.

Loughmore-Castleiney stormed past Ballyporeen in the second half for a comfortable 1-16 to 1-6 win. Conor Sweeney’s penalty goal in the first minute raised Ballyporeen hopes and they led 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time. There was only one team in it in the second half however as Loughmore, helped by a Conor McGrath goal after 49 minutes, and with Conor Ryan notching seven points, ran out easy winners. The three McGrath brothers on Tipp's hurling panel all played.

Goalkeeper Odhran Lloyd popped over an injury-time point from a free to give Moyne-Templetuohy a deserved win over Ardfinnan at Cashel. Ardfinnan led at half-time 0-5 to 0-4 thanks to Michael Barlow’s late point but Moyne hit the front early in the second half and though Ardfinnan got back level in injury-time, Lloyd had the final decisive say for Moyne.

Galtee Rovers overcame the setback of a first-minute penalty goal for Killenaule by Michael Doyle to lead 0-8 to 1-4 at the break thanks to fine scores from Shane Egan and Darren McGrath. Killenaule pressed strongly in the third quarter but could not get level and Galtees finished strongly for a 0-15 to 1-7 win.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash put in a storming finish scoring four points in the last five minutes to defeat Upperchurch-Drombane 0-13 to 1-6. At half-time Kilsheelan enjoyed a 0-6 to 0-4 lead. They were 0-9 to 0-5 clear after 50 minutes when Upperchurch’s Paul Ryan netted a penalty and Conor Fahey levelled but late points from Martin Gibbs, Evan Comerford, Brendan Martin and Billy O Connor got Kilsheelan over the line.