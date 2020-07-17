Security, sanitisers, and snoods: A reporter's experience of attending a GAA match under coronavirus protocols

Monday afternoon: The GAA issue “Return to Cover Gaelic Games” advice to the media.

Tuesday afternoon: After I contacted the Wexford County Board about attending the game, the county secretary returns a digital Covid-19 press application form to be completed. Among the questions asked are have I had a high temperature, a continuous cough, or an unexplained shortness of breath over the last 14 days?

Thursday afternoon: I receive an email confirming my application for media accreditation has been successful.

Friday 6:55pm: Security guards are dotted around the outside of Chadwicks Wexford Park to ensure nobody attempts to gain entry. A presentation of the printed confirmation email along with the national GAA media card and entry to the car park is secured. A warm greeting follows from South East Radio legend Liam Spratt. As Spratt sports a Wexford snood as face covering, his co-commentator likens him to Yasser Arafat - “only smaller,” Billy Byrne quips.

7pm: Wexford chairman Derek Kent gives me a quick tour of the stadium. “We’ve installed 50 hand sanitisers,” he says. Security guards are placed at both ends of the stand where only players, management, and club officials are permitted. The now-familiar yellow and black posters are dotted around the stand.

7:22pm: A quick headcount in the long press box at the top of stand suggests there are 10 people working in a media capacity along with a steward and a member of An Garda Síochána, journalists adhering to the two-metre social distancing restriction.

7:27pm: A minute’s silence is held for those in the county who lost their lives to Covid-19 virus.

7:30pm: Referee Justin Heffernan throws in the ball but in the excitement beforehand, St Martin’s Aaron Maddock and Oulart-the-Ballagh’s Conor O’Leary clasp hands to wish each other the best of luck. Such gestures are frowned upon in the guidelines.

7:31pm: With a free, Billy Dunne, son of manager Liam, opens the scoring for Oulart-the-Ballagh just 40 seconds into the game. Fellow clubman and Wexford star Martin Storey, who is in the stand, also has a son playing Martin Óg and his nephew Tommy scores the opening goal. Luke Kavanagh on the St Martin’s team is a cousin of Billy Dunne.

7:45pm: Heffernan calls the first water break, each team moving towards the sideline to take in fluids.

8:04pm: Half-time is called with the teams leaving the field at either end of the main stand. Goals from Jack O’Connor (penalty) and Jake Firman helped favourites St Martin’s recover from a shaky start and the sides are level, 2-8 to 1-11.

8:05pm: Substitutes in both teams have a puckaround at half-time, one of the old practices that is supposed to be ruled out as part of the new match regulations.

8:06pm: Spectators are given details of how to exit the stadium safely at the end of the game.

8:30pm: Oulart-the-Ballagh’s Wexford inter-county player Shaun Murphy is sent off and with seven points between the teams the game as a contest is over.

8:45pm: Heffernan calls full-time, a hefty 5-19 to 3-16 win for St Martin’s against a developing Oulart-the-Ballagh. No elbow pumps but handshakes and arm grabs for the opposing managers afterwards. Serious score tallies for the St Martin’s pair of Jack O’Connor 2-9 (two penalty goals) and Jake Firman 3-2, and Oulart-the-Ballagh’s Billy Dunne 1-10.