Munster GAA release dates for minor and U20 championships

Munster GAA has released the dates for their minor and U20 provincial championships.

First to throw-in are the quarter-finals of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship on the weekend of October 17/18. The semis will be played a fortnight later, with the decider pencilled in for the weekend of November 14/15.

The Munster MFC gets underway on Saturday, October 24. It too will conclude on the weekend of November 14/15.

Kerry have been entered into the Munster U20 hurling championship and will take on Cork in the quarter-final on Wednesday, October 21. The winner advances to play Limerick in the semi-final. Tipperary meet Clare in the second quarter-final, the winner of that game progressing to a semi-final date with Waterford.

Kerry won the U20 football championship earlier this year.

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Wednesday, October 21

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Clare; Cork v Kerry.

Tuesday, October 27

Semi-final: Limerick v Cork/Kerry.

Wednesday, October 28

Semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary/Clare.

Final on Wednesday, November 11.

Electric Ireland Munster MFC

Saturday, October 24

Quarter-finals: Clare v Tipperary; Limerick v Waterford

Saturday, November 7

Semi-finals: Kerry v Cork; Clare/Tipperary v Limerick/Waterford

Final on the weekend of November 14/15

Electric Ireland Munster MHC

Saturday, October 17

Quarter-final: Cork v Clare

Sunday, October 18

Quarter-final: Kerry v Tipperary

Saturday, October 31

Semi-finals: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary; Limerick v Cork/Clare

Final on the weekend of November 14/15