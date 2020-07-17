Munster GAA release dates for minor and U20 championships

Munster GAA has released the dates for their minor and U20 provincial championships.
First to throw-in are the quarter-finals of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship on the weekend of October 17/18. The semis will be played a fortnight later, with the decider pencilled in for the weekend of November 14/15.
The Munster MFC gets underway on Saturday, October 24. It too will conclude on the weekend of November 14/15.
Kerry have been entered into the Munster U20 hurling championship and will take on Cork in the quarter-final on Wednesday, October 21. The winner advances to play Limerick in the semi-final. Tipperary meet Clare in the second quarter-final, the winner of that game progressing to a semi-final date with Waterford.
Kerry won the U20 football championship earlier this year.
Tipperary v Clare; Cork v Kerry.
Limerick v Cork/Kerry.
Waterford v Tipperary/Clare.
Final on Wednesday, November 11.
Clare v Tipperary; Limerick v Waterford
Kerry v Cork; Clare/Tipperary v Limerick/Waterford
Final on the weekend of November 14/15
Cork v Clare
Kerry v Tipperary
Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary; Limerick v Cork/Clare
Final on the weekend of November 14/15