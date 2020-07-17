Munster GAA release dates for minor and U20 championships

Munster GAA release dates for minor and U20 championships
Tipperary beat Cork in last year's Munster U20 hurling final.
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 15:41 PM
Eoghan Cormican

Munster GAA has released the dates for their minor and U20 provincial championships.

First to throw-in are the quarter-finals of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship on the weekend of October 17/18. The semis will be played a fortnight later, with the decider pencilled in for the weekend of November 14/15.

The Munster MFC gets underway on Saturday, October 24. It too will conclude on the weekend of November 14/15.

Kerry have been entered into the Munster U20 hurling championship and will take on Cork in the quarter-final on Wednesday, October 21. The winner advances to play Limerick in the semi-final. Tipperary meet Clare in the second quarter-final, the winner of that game progressing to a semi-final date with Waterford.

Kerry won the U20 football championship earlier this year.

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship 

Wednesday, October 21 

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Clare; Cork v Kerry.

Tuesday, October 27 

Semi-final: Limerick v Cork/Kerry.

Wednesday, October 28 

Semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary/Clare.

Final on Wednesday, November 11.

Electric Ireland Munster MFC 

Saturday, October 24 

Quarter-finals: Clare v Tipperary; Limerick v Waterford 

Saturday, November 7 

Semi-finals: Kerry v Cork; Clare/Tipperary v Limerick/Waterford 

Final on the weekend of November 14/15 

Electric Ireland Munster MHC 

Saturday, October 17 

Quarter-final: Cork v Clare 

Sunday, October 18 

Quarter-final: Kerry v Tipperary 

Saturday, October 31 

Semi-finals: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary; Limerick v Cork/Clare 

Final on the weekend of November 14/15

