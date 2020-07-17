All-Ireland Senior Camogie final set for December 12 as standalone fixture

The 2020 All-Ireland Senior Camogie final will be played on Saturday, December 12, the eve of the senior hurling decider.

The Camogie Association has this morning confirmed the senior final will be a standalone fixture as the premier junior and intermediate finals will not be staged at GAA HQ this year.

“Due to the demands on the pitch in Croke Park in December with various fixtures across all codes due to take place, regrettably it is not possible for the Intermediate and Premier Junior Finals to also take place on this date as in normal years,” read a Camogie Association statement.

No start date has yet been announced for the 2020 All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

The revised senior championship comprises three groups. Groups 1 and 2 consist of four teams, with three in Group 3. The respective winners of Groups 1 and 2 will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals. The winner of Group 3, along with the runners-up in the three groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.

2019 All-Ireland camogie champions Galway and 2018 winners Cork have been pitted against one another in Group 1.

Kilkenny, who have lost the last three finals, find themselves in Group 2 alongside Limerick, Waterford, and last year’s intermediate championship winners Westmeath.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1: Galway, Cork, Offaly, Wexford; Group 2: Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath; Group 3: Tipperary, Clare, Dublin;

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Group 1: Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Laois; Group 2: Meath, Kerry, Cork; Group 3: Down, Derry, Kilkenny; Group 4: Tipperary, Antrim, Carlow.

All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Group 1: Clare, Offaly, Wexford; Group 2: Armagh, Limerick, Roscommon, Waterford.