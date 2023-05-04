Ian Mallon: FAI seeks fresh government bailout for three more years

THE Football Association of Ireland has written to the Department of Sport seeking an extension of its Memorandum of Understanding until 2026.

The Pitch understands that the association is looking for the same terms as the original bailout agreement which saved the association from liquidation in 2020, at a cost of €5.8m per year to the State.

While negotiations are ongoing between both sides, matters are said to be tense following a statement last week by the FAI claiming it is entitled to a further €20m per year in betting tax revenue, from the horse and dog racing fund.

There was disbelief in some quarters at to the timing of the request, just as both sides are working through the extension of the original bailout from four to seven years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was quick to reject the demand for betting exchequer revenue which had been outlined in a 77-page analysis by economic consultants KHSK.

Government insiders believe the report was, in the words of one senior Merrion Street source: “Arrogant, entitled, politically naïve and badly advised.”

The report made various assumptions about racing and the role of football which went down badly within politics, particularly when the FAI questioned: ‘Is Racing a Sport or an Industry?’ Another entry declared: “Football and the role of the FAI in its development, should be positioned as an arm of social services.”

There are other elements of the attempt to force a change in Government policy which surprised advisors and Government insiders, particularly the timing of the demand - amid a housing and refugee accommodation crisis.

There are also issues with the tone of the FAI paper which contained little by way of expression of gratitude to the Government and Irish taxpayer for keeping the association afloat at a considerable cost to the State.

The strategy that one sport would go on such an attack against such a valuable institution as racing – a sector which returns upwards of €1 billion to the economy – went down particularly badly as the Taoiseach himself pointed out during leaders' questions last week.

Leo Varadkar stopped short of mentioning how much money the FAI has already benefitted from the State and how much more was being packaged.

The Department of Sport told The Pitch that up to €30m has been provided to the FAI under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and the FAI “for the period 2020-23”.

This includes almost €6m a year, an additional €7.6m for the Aviva Stadium, €66m more in Covid grants, Sports Capital and Equipment Programmes (SCEP) and Energy Support Schemes, as well as additional Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) for Dalymount Park and the Finn Harps stadium.

When asked about the new bailout request, a Government spokesman confirmed that “the FAI has written to the Department regarding aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding and these are currently under consideration in the Department”.

The FAI did not comment on the negotiations.

The extraordinary timing of the FAI’s betting tax play has led many to question the tactics being employed by the association and in particular those it has doing its political bidding.

One Government source explained: “What was most interesting is just how poorly advised the FAI was on the whole policy within Government – particularly when you see who is driving this strategy.”

So who are those drivers in the FAI and Leinster House camps and why did they decide on this timing and messaging?

While the FAI no longer reveals its lobbyists or lobbying details, it was clear according to a number of sources that advice is coming from one internal and two external sources – none of whom sit well with Government.

Inside politics, the FAI’s mandate is being pushed by Aodhan O’Riordain (Labour) and Chris Andrews (Sinn Fein) – two members of the opposition.

Now you don’t have to be Robert Watt – the FAI Board Director who also happens to be the Secretary General at the Department of Health – to know that if you want a change of policy you get key decision-makers onboard.

It’s clear from many sources that Watt is the key internal driver inside the FAI boardroom, through whom FAI Chairman Roy Barrett and chief executive Jonathan Hill depend heavily for political judgement.

The problem there is Watt is politically divisive, but with a seasoned senior civil servant at hand, the FAI should not have made as many political missteps around the delivery and tone of the betting tax strategy.

The message was wrong in the first instance. Why, for positive traction, did the FAI not put women’s football and its ongoing development as the central theme to make a most compelling and politically popular argument?

If the female game and better facilities for women and girls football were the main hooks, it would have been impossible for the Government to immediately dismiss the issue.

And then there is the carrot dangling by the FAI for politicians with repeated mention of “political incentive” for the Government to change the betting tax policy in favour of football.

The Taoiseach was unmoved by such tricks and admonished Aodhan O’Riordain for daring to pit two sports against each other – one that makes large amounts of revenue for the state and another which costs the taxpayer considerably.

“I just don’t agree with your approach on this,” Mr Varadkar told Deputy O’Riordain, “I wouldn’t pit sport against the equestrian industry in Ireland.

“The equestrian industry, Horse Sports Ireland, stud farms… employs tens of thousands of people. It’s worth around a billion euros per year. If you want to do them down, don’t pit them against sport, that’s not fair.”

Back to the FAI’s question on whether ‘Racing is a Sport or an Industry’ – whatever it is, it’s not one you go against armed with a strategy that is as tone deaf and so badly timed and advised.

Demand already high for €30M Rugby Experience

NO SOONER had the doors opened on the JP McManus Charitable Foundation-funded International Rugby Experience, than the CEO of the operation was declaring strong levels of interest.

The long-planned, fully interactive, visitor attraction in Limerick opened for business on Wednesday with chief executive Barry Hannon advising that demand was high.

“We’d encourage everybody who is interested in visiting to book online as soon as they can,” he said.

“Judging from the level of interest we’ve already received, demand will be high and we want people to make sure they’re getting the dates and time slots they want,” said Hannon.

“This is going to be a really unique and fun way to spend time in Limerick city – for families, fans and those just looking for something different to do."

Some of the greatest players in the game were on hand for the opening of the ‘Experience’ including Bryan Habana, Francois Pienaar, Jonathan Sexton, Joy Neville, Jeremy Guscott, Matt Dawson, Sean FitzPatrick and Martin Johnson.

The centre sits on the sixth floor of the Legends Gallery on O’Connell Street and offers a 360 view of Limerick City. Chair Paul O’Connell said the opening was something which had “been years in the making”.

“This is a visitor attraction that Limerick, and indeed the whole country, can be proud of and we’re very thankful to those who have helped us along our journey to this point.”

The International Rugby Experience is now open seven days a week from 9.30am to 6pm, with the last tour starting at 4.30pm.

Sport Ireland first out of the blocks for €25M summer camp season

THE extraordinary cash-rich period for all major associations and organisations is almost upon us with the annual summer camp season – a €25m commercial asset.

Allianz has teamed up with Team Ireland for the Sports Campus 2023 Summer Kids’ Camps, with eight weekly camps that include multi-sport, gymnastics, diving and trampoline.

It gives those taking part the opportunity to try new sports and experience the facilities and environment which Irish Olympians and elite sports athletes get to use, all in a high performance environment. Further details on sportireland.ie