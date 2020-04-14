Schedule announced for 'RTÉ Sport Classics' series

RTÉ has revealed a slate of throwback sporting action to keep us entertained as the coronavirus continues to shutdown live sport.
The broadcaster’s contingency plans to replace live action extend until the end of August, with games pencilled in for 9.30pm every Thursday night on RTÉ 2 for the next 20 weeks. They will continue to air until live sport resumes.
The ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’ series draws from across a range of codes, with GAA, soccer, rugby, and hockey all prominent.
The games throws-in on Thursday, with the 1995 All-Ireland Hurling Final between Clare and Offaly. Famous Republic of Ireland wins over France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain will be broadcast, while recent rugby Tests involving Ireland and Munster against New Zealand are included.
On Tuesdays, at 8pm (starting tonight), classic Champions League games will be featured, while every All-Ireland Hurling, Football, and Camogie final from the past decade will be available to stream on the RTÉ Player, starting this Friday.
RTÉ has promised to bring back The Sunday Game in the coming weeks, covering the best of the GAA archive across men's and women's matches, while this June and July, viewers will get to relive Euro ’88 and Italia ’90 during themed Sunday evenings. Full details are yet to be announced.
RTÉ's documentary archives will also get an airing, with 16 of them due to play in the coming months, including features on John Giles, Mick O'Dwyer, and Shane Lowry's Open win.
Schedule (applicable in the absence of live sport)
April 16: GAA - Clare v Offaly All-Ireland Hurling Final, 1995
Clare's first All-Ireland win in 81 years.
April 23: GAA - Cork v Waterford, Munster Hurling Final, 2004
One of the most epic Munster Finals of all time with Waterford finally securing their seventh Munster title.
April 30: GAA - Offaly v Kerry All- Ireland Football Final, 1982
Kerry's five-in-a-row ambitions finally halted by Seamus Darby's dramatic late goal for Offaly.
May 7: Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, 2013
Ireland's women battle Italy and the elements as they completed their first-ever Six Nations Grand Slam.
May 14: Soccer - Rep. of Ireland v USSR, 1974, and Rep. of Ireland v Germany, 2015
A Euro qualifying double-header featuring a famous Don Givens hat-trick plus a win over the reigning world champions.
May 21: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013
Heartbreak for Ireland as an historic first home win against the All Blacks is snatched from them at the death in a classic clash
May 28: Soccer - Rep. of Ireland v France, 1981, and Wales v Rep. of Ireland, 2017
A World Cup qualifying double - Platini's France beaten at a packed Lansdowne Road plus a winner-takes-all encounter in Cardiff.
June 4: Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001
The most important international match in a generation saw Ireland take a major step towards the 2002 World Cup
June 11: Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018
Ireland earn their place in the World Cup Final with a dramatic shoot-out win.
June 18: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018
One of the nation's greatest sporting nights as Ireland record their first-ever home win against the mighty All Blacks
June 25: GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009
Kilkenny win the four-in-a-row under the guidance of the legendary Brian Cody.
July 2: Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006
Ireland are in imperious form as they secure back-to-back victories over southern hemisphere opposition for the first time.
July 9: GAA - Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017
Cork beat Kilkenny in dramatic fashion in an All-Ireland that had everything. Cork moved past Dublin on the roll of honour with 27 titles.
July 16: Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006
A star-studded Ireland team built on the foundations of Munster's European Cup-winning squad put the touring Springboks to the sword.
July 23: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989
After a slow start in qualifying, this 1-0 win over Spain started a memorable run that led all the way to Italia ‘90.
July 30: Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg, 2019
Another penalty shoot-out as Ireland sealed their Olympic qualification.
August 6: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998
Roy Keane and Denis Irwin saw off the world's third-best team in this Euro qualifier.
August 13: GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster Football Championship 1st Rd, 3rd Replay, 1991
Arguably the most dramatic fixture in the history of Gaelic football with Meath finally prevailing on the fourth attempt.
August 20: Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008
The redeveloped Thomond Park is officially opened with a match to mark the 30-year anniversary of Munster's epic victory over the touring All Blacks
August 27: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987
On the road to Euro ‘88, this win for Jack Charlton's Irish side over Bulgaria was heralded as Ireland’s best performance in years
Giles; Micko; Shane Lowry; All-Ireland Day – Hurling; All-Ireland Day – Football; Blues Sisters; Apres Match – The Wonder Years 1 & 2; Players of the Faithful; Boys in Green x 2; The Game x 4; Mondello; Division - The Irish Soccer Split; In League with Gadaffi; Irish Rugby - Four days in November; Shoulder to Shoulder with Brian O'Driscoll; 40 years of the Sunday Game.
#1
Barcelona 6-1 PSG 8/3/17, Round of 16, 2nd leg
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham 8/5/19, S-F 2nd Leg
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid 23/4/03, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
#2
Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham 20/10/10, Group Stage
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid 3/4/18, Quarter-Final, 1st Leg
Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw 22/11/16, Group Stage
#3
Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal 6/4/10, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid 29/4/14, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon 7/12/11, Group Stage
#4
Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona 7/3/05, Round of 16, 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich 4-2 Juventus 16/3/16, Round of 16, 2nd Leg
Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid 24/4/13, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
#5
Liverpool 3-1 Olympiacos 8/12/04, Group Stage
Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona 27/4/11, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
Dortmund 3-2 Malaga 9/4/13, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
#6
Tottenham 4-3 Manchester City 17/4/19, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea 24/4/12, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Inter Milan 2-5 Schalke 6/4/11, Quarter-Final, 1st Leg
#7
Manchester City 5-3 Monaco 21/2/17, Round of 16, 1st Leg
Deportivo 4-0 AC Milan 7/4/04, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich 6/5/15, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
#8
Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool 14/4/09, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
Roma 3-0 Barcelona 10/4/18, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax 5/3/19, Round of 16, 2nd Leg
#9
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 7/5/19, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Juventus 2-3 Manchester United 21/4/99, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid 6/4/04, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
#10
AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool 25/5/05, Final
Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 28/5/11, Final
Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético 24/05/14, Final
1.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2010
Tipperary V Kilkenny
The All Ireland Football Final 2010
Cork V Down
All-Ireland Camogie Final 2010
Wexford v Galway
2.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2011
Kilkenny V Tipperary
The All Ireland Football Final 2011
Dublin V Kerry
All-Ireland Camogie Final 2011
Wexford v Galway
3.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2012
Kilkenny V Galway
The All Ireland Football Final 2012
Donegal V Mayo
All-Ireland Camogie Final 2012
Wexford v Cork
4.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2013
Clare V Cork
The All Ireland Football Final 2013
Dublin V Mayo
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2013
Galway v Kilkenny
5.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2014
Kilkenny V Tipperary
The All Ireland Football Final 2014
Kerry V Donegal
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2014
Cork v Kilkenny
6.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2015
Kilkenny V Galway
The All Ireland Football Final 2015
Dublin V Kerry
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2015
Cork v Galway
7.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2016
Tipperary V Kilkenny
The All Ireland Football Final 2016
Dublin V Mayo
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2016
Kilkenny v Cork
8.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2017
Galway V Waterford
The All Ireland Football Final 2017
Dublin V Mayo
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2017
Cork v Kilkenny
9.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2018
Limerick V Galway
The All Ireland Football Final 2018
Dublin V Tyrone
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2018
Cork v Kilkenny
10.
The All Ireland Hurling Final 2019
Tipperary V Kilkenny
The All Ireland Football Final 2019
Dublin V Kerry
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2019
Galway v Kilkenny