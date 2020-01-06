Vikings shock Saints with thrilling OT victory; Seahawks impress against Eagles

It took more than four quarters, but the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints with a 26-20 wild-card play-off victory on Sunday.

Vikings shock Saints with thrilling OT victory; Seahawks impress against Eagles
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:58 PM
Press Association

It took more than four quarters, but the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints with a 26-20 wild-card play-off victory on Sunday.

After the Vikings gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins took just two minutes of overtime to seal the upset win when he combined with tight end Kyle Rudolph on a four-yard touchdown pass.

Cousins finished 19-31 for 242 yards and a touchdown while New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees ended 26-33 for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The win moved Minnesota on to a divisional round clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the AFC wild-card game saw the Seattle Seahawks take care of the Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive 17-9 victory.

Quarterback Russell Wilson turned back the clock with a terrific all-round performance, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown while also carrying for 45 yards on the ground.

On the other hand, it was a nightmare evening for the Philadelphia offence who lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a head injury after just two series.

Although he put in a game effort, replacement Josh McCown struggled against a ferocious Seattle defence that finished the game with seven sacks.

The Seahawks head to Green Bay on Sunday to take on the Packers.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
courtssportamerican footballplace: green bayperson: kirk cousinsperson: kyle rudolphperson: cousinsperson: drew breesperson: russell wilsonperson: carson wentzperson: josh mccownorganisation: vikingsorganisation: saintsorganisation: seahawksorganisation: eaglesorganisation: minnesota vikingsorganisation: new orleans saintsorganisation: minnesotaorganisation: new orleansorganisation: san francisco 49ersorganisation: afcorganisation: seattle seahawksorganisation: philadelphia eaglesorganisation: philadelphiaorganisation: seattleorganisation: packers

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices