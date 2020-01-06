Vikings shock Saints with thrilling OT victory; Seahawks impress against Eagles

It took more than four quarters, but the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints with a 26-20 wild-card play-off victory on Sunday.

After the Vikings gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins took just two minutes of overtime to seal the upset win when he combined with tight end Kyle Rudolph on a four-yard touchdown pass.

Cousins finished 19-31 for 242 yards and a touchdown while New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees ended 26-33 for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The win moved Minnesota on to a divisional round clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the AFC wild-card game saw the Seattle Seahawks take care of the Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive 17-9 victory.

Quarterback Russell Wilson turned back the clock with a terrific all-round performance, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown while also carrying for 45 yards on the ground.

On the other hand, it was a nightmare evening for the Philadelphia offence who lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a head injury after just two series.

Although he put in a game effort, replacement Josh McCown struggled against a ferocious Seattle defence that finished the game with seven sacks.

The Seahawks head to Green Bay on Sunday to take on the Packers.