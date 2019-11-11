Cowboys miss chance to snatch late win as Vikings hold on

The Dallas Cowboys looked set to snatch a last-gasp win at the Minnesota Vikings but were unable to close out the game.

The visitors were trailing 28-24 and on fourth down with just over a minute to play when Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw past the posts, failing to connect with Ezekiel Elliott for victory.

But Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn would have left the stadium a happy man after triggering a bonus of more than 800,000 dollars (£625,000) when he recorded his seventh sack of the season as he took down Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

The Jets emerged on top in a New York derby as they beat the Giants 34-27, the Green Bay Packers adapted to the snow at Lambeau Field to win 24-16 over the Carolina Panthers and record their eight win of the season, while the Miami Dolphins defeated the Indianopolis Colts 16-12.

It was 35-32 in favour of the Tennessee Titans against the Kansas City Chiefs, who left out LeSean McCoy, the Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 and the Cleveland Browns were 19-16 victors over the Buffalo Bills.

The upset of the round so far came with the New Orleans Saints going down 26-9 to the Atlanta Falcons, a side which had gone into the game with only one win this season, the same number the Louisiana side had lost before Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals lost 30-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 20-13 and the Pittsburgh Steelers won 17-12 against the Los Angeles Rams.