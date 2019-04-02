Actor Jackie Chan shows off snooker skills to Ireland's Ken Doherty

Former World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty enjoyed a few frames of snooker with famed martial artist and actor Jackie Chan.

Doherty is currently in Asia taking part in the China Open and he took Instagram to share some of his time with Chan who he met in Hong Kong.

"Great craic tonight in this mans company and managed to complete a few of John Virgo’s Trickshots," he wrote before posting a video of the trick shot in question.

The shot involved breaking the pink ball free from a circle of red balls and potting it in the side pocket.

Ken was suitably impressed.

Speaking to World Snooker Doherty said Chan was great company.

"He is one of my heroes, he is fantastic," said the 1997 World Champion.

"I was invited to have dinner with him at a charity night, then we went to sing karaoke together, then played snooker and I showed him some trick shots.

"He is great company, just the way you see him on screen. And he loves a sing-song, just like the Irish.

"It was one of the best and funniest night I’ve ever had."

The Dubliner himself has been impressing in the China Open, beating Mark Williams 6-4 on Tuesday morning.

Doherty told World Snooker after that game: "To beat the current World Champion is a great win for me.

Rolling back the years!@kendoherty1997 is flying against Mark Williams.



'Crafty' leads 4-2 now in this best of 11 #ChinaOpen @Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/LjUQXeDNEs — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 2, 2019

"I didn’t expect to play that well. I was delighted by the way I finished off because I could have twitched in the last frame.

"I had booked my flight home tomorrow as a safety net so I’m going to make alternative plans now."

Doherty will now play either Ricky Walden or Chang Bingyu in last 32.

He added that he hopes to play in a World Championship again before hanging up his cue.

"Before I retire I would love to play at the Crucible one more time, to say thanks for the memories and this is my last time," Doherty said.

"It will be very tough to come through the qualifiers, but after today I’ll go there with more confidence and a spring in my step.

"I don’t think many players would want to draw me there."