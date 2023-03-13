Colin Sheridan: A decade of game-changing Second Captains

It’s almost embarrassing to admit, but, 10 years ago last week, when Newstalk’s flagship sport show Off the Ball aired in its usual time slot of 7pm without its first-line presenting team of Eoin McDevitt, Ciarán Murphy, and Ken Early, it represented an unlikely “I remember exactly where I was when it happened” moment.

The details of where I actually was are too mundane to recount, but it was an event to rival any unexpected band breakup of my teens, Roy Keane departures of my 20s, or presidential assassinations of my lifetime. This may sound like hyperbole, especially as I was a grown man in my early 30s, and because of this, you’d expect pop culture moments should somehow matter less? But, that’s the thing, the Off the Ball split mattered so much, I think, because I was of a certain age, and Early, McDevitt, and Murphy were too.

Watching them leave — even from the safe distance of the driver’s seat of my car — was like being in the office when Tom Cruise stood, goldfish in the bag and tie undone, asking “Who’s coming with me?” to his horrified colleagues. The trio, together with Mark Horgan and Simon Hick, had created something fresh and exciting and original, and in doing so, had diminished forever the patriarchal reach of RTÉ, who, up to their emergence, had an unearned monopoly on our eyes and ears.

When they bagged the goldfish and left Newstalk, it suddenly felt to people like me that all of that was suddenly over, that whatever followed could never match the levels of collegiate excellence and ubiquity they practised on Newstalk every weekday evening. I would genuinely contend they were responsible for more young men cooking in the evening, or at least offering to clean up after dinner, just to enjoy some quiet time in the kitchen with the wireless on, listening to Early compare Gary Megson’s Bolton Wanderers to a character in a Michel Houellebecq novel.

We felt smarter for it, see. Even if we didn’t understand many of the cross-references, this was sports-talk as we — the first millennials (everything after 1979) — wanted it, needed it even, but felt we never deserved, so browbeaten were we by decades of The Sunday Game and Sunday Sport and all the old institutional staples which, although serving a broad and hungry church, always seemed more for our parents than for us.

RTÉ had Dickie Rock critique Super Bowls, we wanted Dwayne Johnson, and for eight years, five nights a week, we had it. On the way home from work, driving to training, sitting in the kitchen, they provided a soundtrack to growing up, just in adulthood. They weren’t “establishment” journalists like we were used to. They hadn’t even graduated from the Sunday Tribune boiler room!

There was a Beat quality to their craft, a tad high-brow but always self-effacing. They even made rugby palatable, mostly because they laughed at themselves before we could. We didn’t ever think how much they might be getting paid or were they fulfilled or what their own hopes and dreams might be. We were just happy they were there, night after night, and forever would be. Until suddenly, they were gone.

Collectively then, we became the mothers of Ireland. Why the hell would these daft eejits leave Newstalk? Journalism jobs were hard enough to come by… why would they sacrifice being on the radio every night out of… principle? It was like they decided to leave their cruddy, permanent, and pensionable jobs in the bank to go pursue careers in modern dance or some such nonsense. In those early days of the split, listeners like me tut-tutted at their notions and, head tilted, insisted it was for them we cared, not us, deprived of their output.

Ten years on, and the second coming of Murphy, Early et al — the Second Captains — have managed what few, perhaps even themselves, thought possible. A chart-topping podcast with international clout, almost daily output, and a bevy of quality contributors that has seen their quiet revolution become the catalyst for poetic evolution. They are newspaper columnists, TV presenters, and, in the case of Mark Horgan, award-winning documentary makers. Hick has even managed to keep rugby likeable.

It didn’t work out too bad for Newstalk and Off the Ball, either. Undoubtedly scrambling after the initial split, in Joe Molloy, then a producer on the show, they accidentally discovered the pre-eminent sports presenter on Irish TV or radio of the last 20 years. In a way, everybody won.

Even me. On a personal level, I don’t think I’d have ever had the cajones to write if it wasn’t for those fellas. Far from dumbing things down, they spoke and continue to speak about sport in a way many of us often thought privately, but never had the language to say aloud. To thine own self be true, said Shakespeare. With babies and mortgages and Irish mothers, that’s much easier said than done. The Second Captains chose the harder path, and are living proof the juice was worth the squeeze.

NBA should use its internationals

Updated just in time for the All-Star break last month, The Ringer published their top-50 players in the NBA this season. Perhaps for the first time in history, four of the top six were international players. Serbian, Nikola Jokic topped the poll and is many people’s favourite to win regular season MVP for a historic third-straight season. Right behind him is Milwaukee Bucks big Giannis Antetokounmpo, 'The Greek Freak', who, at seven feet tall, lives up to the name.

Trailing in third was Luka Dončić, the Slovenian shooting ground who continues to confound traditional American analysis as he plays with little regard for tradition or convention. A couple of spots back is Philadelphia’s Joel Embid from Cameroon, another giant who is finally having a season worthy of his immense talents.

The Ringer rankings caused some debate over who should be in what spot, as you’d expect, but there was no arguments over the status of each one of these international players as the current greats of the game. As for the All-Star weekend itself? It has sadly become a mid-term indulgence barely worth keeping.

No big-stars risk the Dunk contest, and the All-Star game is farcical — no defence and barely any discernible offence, either. In need of an overhaul, the NBA could do worse than replacing the game with an International v American game. What fan wouldn’t want to see the four name-checked above go toe-to-toe against Jason Tatum, Lebron, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant? The takes would be hotter than the Mojave desert in August.

Harrington deserving of Hall of Fame accolade

We’ve grown all too used to it, of course, but Pádraig Harrington’s breakthrough Open victory at Carnoustie in 2007 was like an Irish person winning a sprint gold at the Olympics.

That agonising afternoon will never be forgotten by those who watched, and to a soul I’d vouch that, at every twist and turn in the story, they believed it too good to be true, that some misfortune would befall him and order would be restored.

The beauty was that, even when misfortune did befall him (at the very last hole), he calmly resisted and overcame. It was a healing moment for Irish people, who are too often happy with moral victories and patronising testimonials to our ‘big hearts’. His inclusion in the 2024 class of the World Golf Hall of Fame last week is the absolute least he deserves.

PSG shambles is a warning for United

Any Manchester United fans still on the fence regarding a potential Qatar-led takeover should reflect on PSG’s shambolic, and all-too-predictable, exit from Champions League football last Wednesday night. it’s a glimpse into United’s future.

If you’re willing to ignore the moral dereliction of any potential sale and concentrate solely on best business practice, the PSG model is unequivocal evidence of financial roulette masquerading as footballing folly. Before too long, the lunatics will absolutely be running the asylum, and the Theatre of Dreams will be a nightmarish place to visit.