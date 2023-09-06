Liam Sheedy: Seamie Callanan produced one of the best bits of leadership I've ever seen

Seamie Callanan traded heavily in goals and brilliant flashes of skill, but he stocked a lot more in his locker.

I met him first in 2006 while managing the Tipp minors. Neither of us could have envisaged the journey we’d take together. Especially when our relationship got off to a slightly rocky start.

He was slim in stature but had scintillating pace and his skill levels were off the charts. He came on as a second-half substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final against a Kilkenny team inspired by Richie Hogan. Seamie’s arrival had a lot to do with us turning a five-point deficit into a victory that was massive for the county, since we hadn’t beaten Kilkenny at the grade since 1976.

The final, against a Galway team with Joe Canning on the edge of the square, brought an easier win than expected. I made a poor call in not bringing Seamie on. While delighted with his medal, I’m sure he was disappointed. What am I saying, I know he was, since he never fails to mention it over a pint.

I saw him next in a club game a year later. Portroe were drawn to play Drom in the senior championship in Dolla. I was tasked, at 38, with policing this up and comer, who might have had a point or two to prove. He got more than a point or two. To say he cleaned me is an understatement. The plan was to keep him outside, so I stood off and he just dragged me from wing to wing at his ease. He would gather the ball and take a step towards me then introduce me to the Seamie shimmy which allowed him the space to put the ball effortlessly between the posts. I couldn’t even get close enough to rough him up.

When I was appointed Tipp senior manager in the winter of 2007, I spoke to Raymie Ryan, then Drom manager. He spoke so highly of what Seamie was doing with his club. Seamie accepted the offer to come in and the group quickly realised the talent he was and the confidence he had in expressing himself on the pitch.

He came on in most league games in 2008 and always contributed on the scoreboard. With a point between us in the final against Galway, he gathered, bulldozed past a few of their backs, offloaded to his clubman Seamus Butler. who struck a lovely point. Game over and a win that set us on our way.

Against Cork in the Munster Championship, we picked him at 11 on Ronan Curran, a powerhouse. Larry Corbett had one of his late tactical epiphanies and called me aside just before the throw-in. “When I get the first ball, Seamie is getting it. Once he is in the game there will be no stopping us.” Seamie went on to play a pivotal role in a first win on Leeside in 85 years. He was quickly coming of age.

In the build up to championship 2010, myself and Cian O’Neill took Darren Gleeson, Larry, Shane McGrath, Conor O’Mahony and Seamie to the pitch in Nenagh for running and drills. I had this drill where you had to work to win the ball outside before running to the 21 and attempt to fire past Darren, which was never easy. It got competitive quickly but it soon became obvious that Seamie was on a different level when it came to hitting the net.

Larry being Larry, he let a roar to make it clear he had enough of it. How was Seamie sticking every one in the corner? He was giving Darren the eyes, and switching his wrists in a blink to drive to the other corner or the roof. The competition didn’t do Larry any harm before the year was out.

Seamie was a central figure on my teams, but lost his place after our defeat to Cork in the first round in 2010. His form was back by the time we made the final, but it was hard to change things up after an emphatic semi-final win.

I had to disappoint him again. By now, he was a big presence in the dressing room and I knew his mood would impact the group. I popped out to meet him in the car park in The Ragg. I assured him he was playing well enough to start and would be central to our plans to finish the job. It was a tough thing to ask but I needed a favour too. Would he speak to the group after the team announcement?

“What would I say,” he wondered. “Sham, just speak from the heart.” He parked his disappointment and agreed and 24 hours later, with the team named, I opened it up to the floor for final thoughts.

Seamie intervened and asked if he could address the group. He lit up the room with his words and I knew, looking round, he had started a fire in every one of them. I would regard it up there among the best pieces of leadership I have seen in my involvement with teams. We before Me, big-time.

I said, ‘that’s it, meeting over’ and the rest is history. He came on and scored two wonderful points off either side. But my abiding memory is of Seamie chasing back inside his own 65, getting in a hook and clearing. All the lads knew the emphasis I placed on hooks and blocks and he was a man possessed on that pitch, with no intention of coming out of there with nothing for the second year in a row.

Séamus Callanan of Tipperary celebrates with manager Liam Sheedy following their side's victory during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin.

As he mentioned in his retirement statement, Seamie built a wonderful connection with Eamon O’Shea. How they could see pictures and create space was a joy to observe and be part of. Eamon’s leadership and guidance pushed him to a different level and it left him in a great place to capture his second Celtic Cross under Mick Ryan. His five-star performance in that All-Ireland Final made it a travesty he did not receive Hurler of the Year.

When I returned in 2018, I took time to appoint a captain and started off rotating the honour. I wanted to observe who was stepping up. That group was blessed with wonderful leaders. Still, Seamie’s words from 2010 were in my mind. I met him and could see how proud he was when given the responsibility.

His performances through the championship in 2019 were superb. But the tone was set when he chased Tony Kelly into his own half in our first league game in Thurles and got the hook in. It was 2010 revisited.

His achievement in scoring a goal in all eight championship games will live on forever when the great Tipp forwards are talking about. But those goals gave us life at the time too. An early one in Cork to get us up and running. Off the ground against Wexford when we were sucking for air. One to give us breathing space against the Cats in the final.

His 40 goals from play will be remembered but it shouldn’t be forgotten that he knew when to offload. Perfectly illustrated by his shimmy and pass to Bubbles to finish that final.

I remember our embrace at that final whistle. Looking up at him lift Liam on the steps, I thought of his family, his parents John and Mary, his sister Fiona and brother John, and his fiancée, Lauren. I know well the pride it brought them.

Seamie brought great pride to Tipperary people everywhere during his 16 years as a senior hurler. He represented the blue and gold with honour and distinction and class and entertained many more beyond the county. It was a privilege and honour to travel parts of his journey.