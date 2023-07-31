Brian Gavin: It sickens me. Where is the respect for referees? 

Winning with dignity goes a long way in the GAA but Dublin supporters fell far short of that yesterday.

Booing like they did David Gough at the final whistle was simply disgusting. I know it’s not the first time they have done it this year – Liam Devenney was heckled during the acceptance speech in April’s Division 2 final win over Derry – and it leaves a real sour taste after a deserving win by their great team.

I’m honestly at a loss to understand where their gripes were with David to do such a thing. If there was one team who had a genuine claim in that regard it was Kerry and how James McCarthy was allowed to stay on the field after a series of fouls.

Maybe there were two or three calls they might have issues with but to the extent that they were try and embarrass him after performing well in a really difficult All-Ireland final? It sickens me and makes me wonder just where the respect is for referees.

Hearing that chorus of contempt for one of the leading referees in the country shouldn’t sit well with anyone, especially when referees are in short supply and are so integral to the game. Why would any budding match official want to pursue a career listening to what David was subjected to?

Is it because he lives in Dublin and they expected more from him or is it a Meath thing? They should be ashamed of themselves but they clearly aren’t and if it’s to be stamped out, it needs more than the GAA president Larry McCarthy gently chiding them for their poor behaviour.

In his second All-Ireland final, I don’t think David made any error that would have determined the All-Ireland final. Dublin captain McCarthy didn’t pick up an early yellow or black card for a late hit on Stephen O’Brien and I thought it was the right call and not a body collide.

He did pick up a booking in the 59th minute by which time he was skirting with danger and he fouled again later. He also infringed but David allowed advantage. In all, he gave away at least another three frees after the initial one against O’Brien and was fortunate not to see the line.

However, in the context of how David refereed the game, only a serious offence was going to see a man sent off. We had to wait 10 minutes for the first free and players bringing the ball into contact or misplacing the ball were going to be punished.

In the second half, David Clifford and Mick Fitzsimons were booked after David had initially awarded a free in Kerry’s favour. Fitzsimons was livid and David went into speak to an umpire and reversed his call, yellow-carding the pair and throwing up the ball. It was a harsh call on the pair, I thought.

Otherwise, the bookings were on the money. Lee Gannon knew what he was doing when he went in high on Shane Ryan. Colm Basquel was punished for a high challenge and Paddy Small was right to be put into the book for a foul on O’Brien. Cormac Costello’s one for going in on Tom O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford for seemingly persistent fouling made sense too. Tadhg Morley was rightly penalised for putting the boot in to get the ball away from John Small.

Overall, David did well. If the teams had qualms, they balanced out. Along with Seán Hurson who had an outstanding year, he is the leading man for Gaelic football officiating right now and the rapidly improving Brendan Cawley could be in the reckoning for next year’s All-Ireland final.

I’ve written it before and no doubt will do so again but it’s an easier sport to referee than hurling because possession of the ball is held on for dear life. Nevertheless, it’s been a progressive year for the men in black. No matter what the fools on the Hill think.