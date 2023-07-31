Éamonn Fitzmaurice: I bet this medal means more than the others for Dublin's historic trio

So this remarkable group just keep on making history. They have now got three of their great men to nine All Irelands. Incredibly, they have never lost a final.

After their second half performance against Mayo in the All Ireland quarter-final, I remarked that they played like they had no medals. Yesterday, on the full time whistle, they celebrated like it was their first one.

That first Celtic Cross is always special but I would wager that this one means more than most of the rest to them. James McCarthy mentioned the soul searching of the last two seasons in his acceptance speech as they sought to get back to their previous levels.

In an emotional interview with Damian Lawlor after the match he mentioned how disappointed the players were with the way they performed in those semi-final defeats. They certainly banished those ghosts yesterday.

It is difficult to know if this is the end of an era or if they now set their sights on Henry Shefflin with his ten and try and haul him in.

They don’t have to finish as there is clearly still more in them but very few sportspeople get to ride off into the sunset on their terms and they may be tempted.

Before delving into the action and the ecstasy and heartbreak let’s take a beat to appreciate how hard both teams went at each other yesterday to win. It was breathtaking. While the final wasn’t a shootout and littered with mistakes the intensity, frequency and ferocity of the hits was incredible.

In the past a callow Kerry team struggled with the physicality of Dublin but they were able to match them toe to toe here. Even the Dublin warmup was ferocious. At one stage Mick Fitzsimmons and Cormac Costello were taking lumps out of each other, which was a sign of things to come.

McCarthy interestingly also said afterwards how they went for, attacked every game this year and that it suited them better. The cautious, passive approach was ditched. Kerry also went for it. Albeit with slower attacks which didn’t help in the overall scheme of things.

A backward step wasn’t taken. Players threw themselves at the breaking ball, collided with each other repeatedly - on and off the ball - and cramped up such was the effort. There was no theatrics. There could have been more cards but it was a manly contest. It reminded me of some of our no holds barred A v B games where I threw up the ball and swallowed the whistle.

Paddy Small of Dublin celebrates his 46th minute goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

You learn a lot about people in those particular conditions and both sides can look at themselves in the mirror in that regard. Because of the extreme effort of both sides, it could almost be called ‘The Turnover Final’. Dublin forced 23 turnovers scoring 1-07 from them and Kerry forced 18 turnovers scoring seven points from this method. 1-14 from a total score of 1-28 tells a tale, if not the tale.

When you win an All Ireland so much has to be got right. To lose you don’t have to get much wrong. Dublin got most things right yesterday. The returnees certainly helped the cause. Stephen Cluxton kicked two 45s - scoring for the first time this year - and was a staggering 100% on his own kickout, with Dublin scoring eight points from their own restart.

Brian Howard was a huge factor in this. After his early season sabbatical in South East Asia the Raheny man returned refreshed and rejuvenated. He was Cluxton’s target, long and short as he repeatedly lifted the siege for the champions.

When he went off injured his clubmate Seán McMahon presented himself for a kickout and Cian Murphy also won another crucial won in front of the Cusack Stand, similar to Brian Ó Beaglaoich last year.

Paul Mannion another of the returnees once again kicked four points from play in an All Ireland final and Jack McCaffrey punched holes and got Dublin going forward when they were under the cosh.

Colm Basquel may have been in danger of being replaced before he thundered into the game, forcing the turnover for Paddy Small’s goal and kicking two great points. Brian Fenton got two points and Mick Fitzsimmons rolled back the years again.

But above all else, as this great team have done again and again when the gun was put to their head, they found a way. When Paudie Clifford punched an excellent point from an awkward angle in the 51st minute to put Kerry three ahead the signs were good for the Kingdom.

No one involved on the field or on the sideline would have been thinking this is job done but they would have realised that they were in a strong position. In a low scoring game where every contest was a war and the result of said contests appeared significant, three points was a huge lead.

They had navigated through Dublin’s third quarter push that so often got the job done for them over the years. However this year, and in particular in the semi-final, it was the fourth quarter that they went into overdrive to finish the game.

During the championship prior to yesterday, they had scored 1-27 in the final quarter while conceding a mere 12 points. That pattern continued, as from Paudie’s point until the finish, as Darragh Maloney pointed out to me in commentary, Dublin outscored Kerry by seven points to two.

This culture of reproducing high performance consistently in adversity, under the highest pressure, in the closing stages is remarkable and so hard to achieve for any team. Alex Ferguson developed it with his Manchester United teams. The All Blacks had it. Michael Jordon and Lebron James drove those standards for their teams.

James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Jack Barry of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The various Dublin management teams led by Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and now Dessie Farrell deserve massive credit for achieving this enviable trait, and trademarking it. As of course do the players. Different players have done it on different days but critically someone always does it.

When the final whistle sounded and while accepting the Dublin win and appreciating their greatness, my initial feelings were naturally disappointment for all of the Kerry crew but mostly heartbreak for Paudie and David. They are superb footballers but more importantly they are fantastic people.

They have endured a difficult summer but have continued to shine in the green and gold throughout a traumatic period. Those of us who have grieved in the past can relate to what they were going through off the field while they continued to perform on it.

They come from a great family and they will handle this disappointment with dignity. Sometimes you hope that they stars will align to ease a challenge in life. Too often that is not the way it works unfortunately. Mostly it is the opposite in fact.

It is too early to start looking towards 2024 for Kerry. I don’t have the heart for it. Yet. However they will be back. It is a young team and as Dublin have done they will use the hurt to drive them forward. That is the only option.

For now, as Garry McMahon advised in one of the verses in his song 'The Kingdom’s Green and Gold': “We savour Kerry victories, we salute a gallant foe. And when we lose, there’s no excuse, we pick up our bags and go.”

Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics