Anthony Daly: Limerick empire rules the hurling world

Before Liam Sheedy, Donal Óg Cusack and I got ready to jump into a taxi to head to RTÉ from our hotel on Sunday morning, there was fierce drama. Sheedy forgot to bring up his suit. Cue pandemonium. A manic amount of calls were made. At one stage, Liam was wondering if his wife would be able to shoot up from Portroe with the attire until I reminded him that, unless she had a helicopter, to forget about it. And then, I came up with the solution.

We were inside in the RTÉ costume department looking for some kind of a shirt and pants that, for a start, would fit Sheedy, when Shane Dowling suddenly appeared to drop off his suit for the night-time show Sunday night. Light-bulb moment. ‘Dowling has got fitter,’ I said to Sheedy. ‘That will nearly fit you.’ Sheedy fired on the suit. It was perfect, which might be more of a question for Shane to answer than Liam, especially when Dowling is back hurling again. In fairness to Dowling, he wore the suit Sunday night but he was wearing a waistcoast and had decorated his appearance with a different shirt and tie.

It was some craic, especially when Cusack thought he was some fashion consultant by telling Sheedy what tie to wear until Dowling came to the rescue. In many ways, it was a metaphor for Sunday; I certainly won’t call Shane the emperor but, in reality, the rest of the hurling world are only borrowing the emperor’s clothes while the Limerick empire rules the hurling world.

Read More Join us for the Gaelic Football Show live in Killarney

Greatness is often bandied about too easily but greatness was on show first hand on Sunday. Limerick are just a fantastic team, a brilliant squad. Some of their players would hold their own with any of the greats gone before them but the whole Limerick operation is just testament to what can be achieved when a special group of people come together.

John Kiely looked very emotional, which was understandable considering what he and his side achieved, but he has done some job by surrounding himself with such great people. John has no ego. Brian Cody was different but he had no ego either. John still has a few more titles to win before he can be compared to Cody but he will already go down as one of the great managers.

It’s some achievement when you consider that Limerick only won one All-Ireland between 1940 and 2018. Look at them now. Was there ever a better second-half performance in a final? Has there ever been a better conditioned team than this crowd?

Limerick have been experts at timing their run but all those years of conditioning have turned them into a machine that, eventually, just wears and grinds teams down. They are a physical monstrosity but, just as importantly, they are also nearly psychologically unbreakable.

They don’t let bad moments or lull periods bother them. I’d say Kyle Hayes’s first puck of the ball was after 18 minutes, when he set up Aaron Gillane’s point from play. Then he turns in a second half for the ages. Same with Peter Casey. The quality of his five scores were off the charts. And Diarmaid Byrnes? Being honest, Byrnes was in a spot of bother with Tom Phelan. Then he goes out and hits 0-8. For a wing-back? I know seven of them were frees but when have we seen this before from a defender?

Cian Lynch was superb too. I felt his move to centre-forward was the key switch of the match. David Reidy wasn’t having much joy at number 11, especially with how Richie Reid was sitting in the pocket and mopping up ball like a cleaner. Richie was nearly my man of the match up to that point but Cian just took control of the game when he went into centre-forward. It’s not as if Limerick were losing a midfielder because Cian is so good that it’s like gaining a third midfielder and having a threat at centre-forward.

He was immense but Cian wasn’t the only one in that second half. Look at the impact Cathal O’Neill made. There was hardly a blade of the Croke Park pitch he didn’t cover. When all of Limerick’s players needed to step up, they did.

They were all so good that it’s nearly impossible to pick a man of the match. Like who is going to be Hurler of the Year now? You could pick any one of three or four Limerick players, which – again – encapsulates their greatness. And how great this year has been.

Kilkenny put on a brilliant performance for as long as they could until the juice eventually ran dry and Limerick overpowered them. Eoin Cody looked devastating at stages of the first half until Limerick eventually shut down the supply. Mossie Keoghan had an off-day.

It’s still going to be hard for Kilkenny to replace the likes of TJ Reid, who was still going as hard as ever late on. Being forced to start Walter Walsh instead of David Blanchfield immediately robbed them of one of their key impact subs.

It was a great game, which did peter out in the last ten minutes, but that gave us an opportunity to glory in the brilliance and genius of Limerick. How could anyone not be enthralled by the standard they produced?

It is some four in a row to win, especially when you look at the battles they’ve had to fight during that time, all the wars they’ve had to wage. We were never hurling snobs in Munster, despite what the Leinster critics might say about us. We always knew that Leinster’s teams were as good as what we had in Munster. But we always knew too that whoever came out of our province would be a match for anything in the east, or Galway, after they entered Leinster in 2009.

Cody’s side might have had the whip hand on Munster sides during his glorious era, especially when Kilkenny were at their peak during the four in a row. But that has firmly changed now, with this being the sixth year in succession that a Munster side has won the All-Ireland.

Limerick account for five of those six and, while it might pain Cody to admit it, he’ll still have to acknowledge that this Limerick side would hold their own with any of the great hurling teams of the past, from any era. Especially his great side.

The one thing that we’ve always been able to say in Munster – for the majority of decades anyway – is that every team will test each other. Of course Cork and Tipperary dominated the province for most of that time but they always knew too that they had to be on their guard in any given year.

There have always been ferocious battles in the province and, you know what, those battles really stood to Limerick on Sunday.

It could all have been different if Cork had beaten Limerick, losing by one point, and if Tipp had squeaked a win when they drew, just a few weeks after Clare did beat Kiely’s side. But Limerick just kept finding a way. And once they get to Croke Park now on All-Ireland final day, they have the formula just right.

What a year Limerick have had. League, Munster and All-Ireland champions. Just like that. What a team. What champions. Fair play to them.