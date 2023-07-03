Brian Gavin: Tough day for Conor Lane in middle of Ulster derby

With the exception of Armagh and Monaghan, it was a drama-free All-Ireland football quarter-final weekend.

That isn’t necessarily a good thing for the game but it made the weekend easier for Brendan Cawley, Joe McQuillan and David Gough.

Going into the weekend, it was pretty clear Conor Lane was going to have the toughest assignment because of the derby element to the Armagh-Monaghan game and so it turned out.

There was a furore at the end of normal time when Conor Turbitt was hit with a perfect shoulder by Gary Mohan but Conor then decided to stop the play. As Turbitt was still in possession of the ball, the game should have restarted with an Armagh free. Had he whistled for Turbitt overcarrying, it should have recommenced with a Monaghan one. Instead, Conor threw the ball up and it led to a strange ending with tensions on the pitch.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney came onto the pitch and made his feelings known to Conor while jostling with a couple of Monaghan players. A manager acting like that wasn’t the thing you like to see at any stage of a game and you would have thought Conor would have dealt with him at that point if he or his assistants had seen what had happened.

Going out of the championship was rough for him and Armagh but McGeeney could find himself in hot water now for his behaviour. He also took issue with the amount of time allowed in the second half of extra-time when Conor McManus forced the game to penalties but Conor was right with the amount he played.

Nevertheless, Conor had a difficult evening. Seán Jones’ black card seemed harsh when it appeared more like an accidental trip. Nevertheless, his absence was hardly felt given how long Monaghan were holding onto the ball.

Yellow cards for the likes of Conor McCarthy and Greg McCabe were correct but I found it unusual that Armagh’s Rían O’Neill was not awarded a stonewall free at a crucial time of the game when his Monaghan marker wasn’t even looking at where the ball was.

In yesterday’s main event quarter-final, some people were sure David Gough was wrong to disallow Jordan Flynn a goal in the first half but the ball had just about touched the ground when he lifted it with his knees and therefore it was a technical foul.

David’s bookings were all right and he again gave a confident performance without it being a challenging assignment for him. For me, he is the leading contender for the All-Ireland final with Seán Hurson although Seán was the man in the middle last year and it’s unlikely he will be given that brief again 12 months later.

In the Derry-Cork clash, Joe McQuillan had a relatively stress-free day. He booked Maurice Shanley in the first half for a high and dangerous challenge on Gareth McKinless. The penalty call against Matty Taylor in the second half when the Cork defender was also booked was accurate too.

In Saturday’s Kerry-Tyrone match, I felt Brendan Cawley gave a few soft frees early on but he had balanced it out by the end. He sent off both Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler for double bookings before the end but the game had petered out by that stage.

Finally, we’re five days out from the first All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final and the referees for these prestigious games have yet to be announced. I don’t think that’s good enough. There was a meeting of match officials last Friday and the men appointed may very well know that they’re getting the games but there’s no reason why everybody else should be in the dark.