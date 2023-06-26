Brian Gavin: Keenan and Murphy put themselves in All-Ireland final frame

By and large, the two hurling referees had it relatively easy this weekend but to say it’s less difficult to officiate a game of football these days would be putting it mildly.

When so many teams are encouraged by their managements to hold onto possession for up to five or six minutes, the lack of engagement takes the pressure off the men in the middle. With little or no contact, referees are spending most of the time focusing on potential technical fouls.

On the other hand, most hurling games are producing two scores a minute and there is contact all the time. It can be a minefield but John Keenan and Johnny Murphy have put themselves into good positions for the All-Ireland final appointment next month.

Johnny is getting close to that sweet spot now when he’s no longer fussy. He had a stress-free afternoon in Limerick on Saturday, play some excellent advantage, got his yellow cards right and if his native Limerick aren’t in the big one on July 23, he may very well be.

At the same time, his namesake Keenan has put himself in the frame after serving an unjust penance for last year’s Munster final.

Apart from a few league and championship games, he paid to price a cost for not picking up those couple of flashpoints in the Limerick-Clare game but has altered his style. Unlike Johnny, he would have let more go but is now calling more frees and if he is appointed for the final it would be deserved although I would like to see him let the game flow a little bit more.

As for the All-Ireland semi-finals the weekend after next, last year’s final referee Colm Lyons and Seán Stack seem to be the leading candidates.

Jerome Henry sure would wish he had as smooth a Saturday as the two Johnnys. He struggled badly in Tullamore. When I saw his name alongside the Kildare-Monaghan fixture last Monday, I was concerned as it seemed too big a game for him and so it proved.

Dare I say it but, politics, what Fergal Horgan spoke about earlier this year when he stepped away from inter-county refereeing, may have had an influence on him being handed this appointment. Kildare sure had reason to find fault with him but Monaghan could feel aggrieved too.

While Jerome was correct not to give Monaghan a mark just before Conor McCarthy’s winning point, the ball had been overcarried in the lead-up to the score. It was one of a number of strange calls and Kildare manager Glen Ryan was furious afterwards.

In Cork, Enda Smith was rightly red-carded for a silly slap-out at the end of the game. Conor Daly was correctly whistled by Brendan Cawley for fouling the ball as Roscommon looked to keep the ball in the dying minutes. Throwing the ball out like he did was a foul as it’s deemed like in hurling to be gaining an advantage illegally.

Later in Ballybofey on Saturday, Shaun Patton was sent off at the death for kicking out at Michael McKernan and he could have no complaints with it. On Sunday, Seán Hurson had a fine performance in tough enough circumstances in Salthill. He didn’t suffer fools gladly and Seán is up there with David Gough as the best referee at the moment.

In the first Tailteann Cup semi-final, Harry O’Higgins gave away a clear-cut penalty for Meath and was shown a yellow card by Barry Judge. Antrim could have called a defensive mark prior to Meath’s first goal but didn’t and suffered as a result.