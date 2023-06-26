Éamonn Fitzmaurice: For weekend winners, is momentum or fatigue the biggest factor?

Kerry, Dublin, Armagh and Derry were all sitting pretty over the weekend watching the Championship action unfold as they awaited Monday morning's quarter-final draw. One of the many advantages of being already in the last eight is the ability to get around to the matches in four venues.

With the condensed nature of the season and with teams constantly playing on the same weekends, it is much harder to get a look at your rivals in the flesh. It was something I always loved to do in general, but particularly to have a look at upcoming opposition for the knockout stages of the championship.

Analysing off the television, particularly with the nature of the coverage nowadays has its place - and a very important place - but as the slogan goes, nothing beats being there. I always, always learned something when I went to watch an opposition play. Either something about them to try and exploit or something that we could borrow and use ourselves.

It was nice to just go to a match as well with no skin in the game. Because of the nature of the open draw for the quarter-finals this year, group-winning management teams were scattered across the country. Dessie Farrell and Mick Galvin were spotted in Ballybofey on Saturday evening. There will be two common but contrasting themes for the victors in the preliminary games - fatigue and momentum. Next weekend in Croke Park will be their third in a row; tiredness and injuries are going to start to take their toll. On the plus side, they all are arriving with confidence and with invaluable momentum at the right time of the year.

Aside from those obvious takeaways what will Jack O’Connor, Ciarán Meenagh, Dessie Farrell, Kieran McGeeney and their management teams have learned? In the order that they qualified, here are a few takeaways ahead of the last eight.

CORK

Whichever team draws Cork (Kerry can’t) they will have to be aware of their improved approach to kick-outs - their own and the opposition's.

This has been a huge problem area for Cork in the past and Kevin Walsh has clearly got stuck into it. For example against Kerry in Killarney in 2021, they conceded 2-4 from their own kickout. Last year, in the final quarter in Páirc Uí Rinn Kerry took over the Cork kickout and won that quarter by 0-12 to 0-1. This year in the group game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they conceded nothing off their own kickout, while they scored six points.

Walsh is using a kickout he favoured with Galway. He loads up the big bodies between the 7 and 12 positions. Cork have plenty of them, Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Ruairí Deane and Killian O’Hanlon for example. Michéal Aodh Martin goes long to them. It is what is happening on the ground while the ball is in the air that is the critical part in all this. Hand to hand combat is going on as players jockey for position, either to allow someone a clean sweep at the ball or to be ready for breaks. One or two of the big boys challenge and everyone else is there to win the second ball. Mattie Taylor and Brian O'Driscoll are especially good at this. On occasions, Deane or O’Driscoll make themselves available at the opposite side to avoid it becoming too predictable. It is highly effective.

On Saturday against Roscommon, they scored 0-4 off their own kickout but crucially they also scored 1-2 off Roscommon's. They vary their approach on the opposition restart, where at times they allow the opposition to get off short kickouts but they press and go after them following frees. Whoever draws Cork next weekend will need to be ready for the overload kickout and have a way over their press.

MONAGHAN

Whatever management scouted Monaghan could probably have limited their report into the management WhatsApp group to a single message: “Typical Monaghan performance, scored four of the last five points to win by one. Great spirit typified by Karl O’Connell winning an incredible breaking ball off a Kildare kickout to set up the winning score.”

Vinnie Corey’s side are the ultimate shapeshifters and can tailor their game to suit the opposition. One of their innovations this year has been the selection of Conor McCarthy at wingback. Despite his potential McCarthy had stagnated as a forward. His relocation to the half back line allows him to play facing the goal and he is seriously dangerous as a strike runner. His goal in the first half was a perfect example of this and the beauty of having a natural forward in that position is when he got in for the shot he displayed great composure to drill the ball off the deck under Mark Donnellan.

His winning point was an outstanding score. He cut through at pace from the left wing and then drilled the ball over the bar off the outside of his left. There was a great moment after the match when McCarthy happened on Corey in the crowd on the pitch. Theirs was a hug of respect brimming with intensity. One thing next weekend's opponents will have noted is that they did give up at least four good goal chances. If Kildare’s finishing had been better or if they had developed a couple of the moves, it could have been a very different game. Rory Beggan also made two great saves. The great survivors live on though.

TYRONE

Any opposition analysis will outline that the 2021 All-Ireland champions are again getting their house in order at the right time, with many of the key elements back in place. Simply put, their most important players are playing well again. Niall Morgan is playing on top of his game, they have man-markers in Hampsey, McNamee and McKernan, a tagger and ball carrier in Meyler, a physical and mobile midfield and upfront they have the clear and present danger of the Canavans and Darren McCurry complemented by Mattie Donnelly’s key role.

They also have depth again, 2021 All Star Niall Sludden didn’t even see action Saturday evening. I spoke to Peter Canavan in Salthill on Sunday and even he admitted they are in a good spot. Normally he is cuter than any Kerry man when it comes to playing down their chances. Aside from all of this what would cause me to really sit up and take notice of Tyrone was the fact that there looked to be a real edge about them again. With the exception of the Kerry league game, they looked to me to be playing plenty of nice football, but without that trademark Tyrone chip on their shoulder. They looked a lot more spiky and aggressive as they hunted in packs Saturday evening. This was typified late on by McKernan bating Shaun Patton into the incident that saw the Donegal man sent off. Armagh can’t draw Tyrone and everyone else will be hoping they don’t. Is another Kerry - Tyrone encounter written in the stars?

MAYO

Mayo had been right at the top of the list of contenders since the start of the season. In recent weeks they had wobbled. On Sunday in Salthill, they reasserted themselves as genuine Sam Maguire challengers. The three teams that can draw them from the other bowl will all appreciate that they are at their best and highly dangerous in knockout football, with momentum and with little time to overthink it. The depth of their squad will be further tested from now on. Kevin McStay made four changes to his named team against Galway. The inclusion of Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conroy from the off wasn’t surprising, but starting Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty was. Leaving Conor Loftus off was a big move. He has been their centre back and de facto sweeper for the entire season so far. They possibly reacted to the joy that Cork got by running at them down the middle last weekend. Whatever the reasons it was a courageous decision for a do-or-die game.

The exclusion, for whatever reason, of Matthew Ruane was the biggest talking point though. He has Croke Park legs and his availability and selection from now all will be significant for the league champions. Cillian O’Connor came on and was excellent, which further strengthens their hand for next weekend. I feel his leadership was missed against Cork, in defeat. He would have helped guide them through the turbulence late on. Even though they only won by the minimum, McStay now has a seriously strong hand to pick from. This can bring some unpredictability to it for their opponents.

On the negative side - and one thing that any upcoming opposition will appreciate - is that they will keep you in the game. Sunday was the first time they won the second half of a match since March. They have a tendency to concede late goals. But for Eoghan McLaughlin and Colm Reape they could be counting the cost of that bad habit Monday morning as Galway came hard at them in a tense endgame. They need to fix that flaw or they will pay the ultimate price in the coming weeks.