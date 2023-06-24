Éamonn Fitzmaurice: For either Galway or Mayo, summer's over around 5pm on Sunday

Until last weekend, as we meandered through the football championship, many people were not really invested in it. Now, suddenly, a jolt of electricity has surged through the entire country as knockout football enters the equation.

Finally, the public’s imagination has been captured and nowhere is this more significant than in Galway on Sunday. There is never much between the sides when Galway and Mayo meet. With the exception of the 2021 Connacht final in Croke Park, games going as far back as 2016 were always won by a margin of between one and three points.

Interestingly, Mayo have a great record in Salthill, with Galway’s last win over their fiercest rivals in 2017. That genuine rivalry adds a further spice to proceedings but most importantly one of the more fancied All Ireland contenders will be gone by 5pm Sunday.

A season that promised everything will be over, and the end of January and a resumption of action will seem as far away from Salthill as the Antarctic.

Imagine the respective camps last Sunday morning, aboard the team bus on the way to Leitrim or Limerick. Positive vibes and confidence to the fore. Things had been going well enough for both teams without either hitting the real high notes in their previous match against Westmeath and Louth respectably. A final group battle with a weekend off before an All-Ireland quarter-final seemed inevitable.

And then both slipped up. Homeward bound and the wait for the draw on Monday morning. There was an inevitability about the pairing with absolutely everything on the line.

A week is a short time to recover from defeat and get up for a knockout game. Mayo are especially vulnerable because of the manner of their late capitulation against Cork. For a top-tier team to be leading by six in the final quarter and to end up losing by three is stark. The fact they didn’t register a score while conceding 1-6 in that period was alarming and must have caused Kevin McStay plenty of angst this week.

They couldn’t stall the bleeding, by thinking and working their way through the Cork rally. Leadership was conspicuous by its absence. In the short term, that won’t be good enough to beat Galway, and, big picture, it definitely won’t suffice to win Sam. Mayo's reaction to that final quarter implosion will be season-defining, one way or the other.

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates.

In many ways, it reminds me of Kerry in 2018. We entered the inaugural Super 8s in great shape and were eyeing up the whole thing. That first year, provincial winners faced each other in the opening game so it was Galway for us in Croke Park.

We were flat and they beat us. Our baffling no-show really rattled the group. None of us saw it coming. We played Monaghan in Clones the following weekend and it took til the second half for us to shake it off and get going. We showed great spirit and togetherness to salvage a draw with David Clifford’s late goal which kept our season alive.

If it takes Mayo into the second half Sunday in Saothill to shake off Cork, it will be game over. How Kevin McStay and his management manage this week will be critical. They have been impressive so far this year. They managed the league victory and then the defeat to Roscommon expertly and were locked and loaded for Kerry in Killarney.

They had precious time then, not now. This week McStay will have to strike that fine balance between outlining his dissatisfaction with last Sunday’s collapse while ensuring that the group are upbeat and ready for Galway. Typically Mayo have been good at reacting in these situations. They have been at their best when competing in knockout football, when there is no tomorrow.

Galway also have issues facing into this weekend, chief among them the fitness concerns around inspirational captain Seán Kelly. While named in the team, it remains to be seen if he can play.

He has been their best player so far this year with his forays forward being singled out for particular praise. However, if he is absent, it is defensively he will be missed most. He is the obvious match for Aidan O’Shea where he can engage him on the ground and challenge him in the air, should Mayo actually kick any long ball into O'Shea.

If Kelly is not available, who do Galway go with? Johnny McGrath and Jack Glynn are good players and sticky operators but there is a physical disparity for that match-up. The natural replacement, Seán Mulkerrin, is named amongst the substitutes but considering his lack of football at this level over two seasons, it would be a huge call for Pádraic Joyce and his management team.

Cian Hernon went back on Andrew Murnin last weekend and struggled at times. John Maher did well in a tagging role when he followed Enda Smith to hell and back in their Connacht championship encounter, even tracking the Boyle man to the edge of the square for a period.

During that spell, while at number three Maher was caught badly for Ciaráin Murtagh’s goal which was teed up beautifully by Smith following a great diagonal ball from Ben O’Carroll.

I have a feeling Joyce could end up detailing Cillian McDaid if Kelly is unavailable. The other option is to put John Daly back but his significance as a sweeper and as a kick pass threat offensively may stop them doing this. None of this is ideal and Joyce will be hoping Kelly makes it.

While that end of the field is crucial for Galway it is the other end that will decide it for them. Critically, Damien Comer is back. Shane Walsh’s form so far this year has only been ok. He had an extremely long 2022 and doesn’t have the same energy about him yet. He generally plays well against Mayo though and if both Walsh and Comer fire, Mayo will struggle. This has happened in some time for the Tribesmen but Sunday is the perfect day for the dynamic duo to explode in unison.

When we reflect on their last big match, April's League final, and use it as a reference point, two of the big takeaways could be crucial again on Sunday. Firstly Mayo kicked scores from distance to win the match and Galway’s missed goal chances killed them.

Armagh's Ciaran Mackin and Matthew Tierney of Galway challenge for the ball.

The league champions were well aware of how Galway defend the ‘D’ using John Daly as their sweeper. This had worked exceptionally well against Mayo in last year's championship game in Castlebar, where Daly was assisted by Dylan McHugh, and again in Castlebar last January.

In Croke Park they elected to kick from outside. Paddy Durcan, James Carr and Jordan Flynn all kicked great points from distance. This was lacking against Cork last weekend and if Galway do sit off Mayo's half forwards, can they punish them with scores? Jack Carney played well against Kerry in this role.

Should this happen it means the Galway half-backs have to push out which leaves space inside for Aidan O’Shea, Carr and Ryan O’Donoghue. Mayo dictated these terms very well in Killarney, which Galway will have learned from. This game of cat and mouse within the main contest will be worth looking out for.

Also in the League final, Galway had four goal chances and took none. They lost by three in the end. Colm Reape was inspired the same day and picked up the man of the match award. In the second half, he made great saves from Damien Comer and Peter Cooke in particular.

However, in the first half he took Johnny Heaney out of it as he raced from his goal to contest a ball that was played over the top for the Killanin man. While it wasn’t quite Schumacher on Battison (and I feel Reape genuinely went for the ball), Joyce was not happy afterwards.

Himself and McStay were all about each other at the end of the drawn league game in Castlebar. It was all smiles and handshakes. However, the mood music had changed by the end of that league final. It was a hugely physical affair with an undercurrent to proceedings in the second half.

As I wrote at the time it reminded me of our relationship with Cork in the noughties that disintegrated for a period as both teams competed for the biggest honours. I expect an edge to proceedings in Salthill and referee Seán Hurson will have his hands full. It will add to the spectacle for the rest of us.

It is another one of the many things that makes this the biggest and most compelling game of the championship so far. Extra time, or dare I say it, penalties, could be required to separate the teams.