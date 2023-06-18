Brian Gavin: 'Reckless' foul should have seen Maguire walk 

Like a lot of people, I’m not a great fan of so many non knock-out games so close to what should be the business end of the football championship but at least it gives referees chances to make names for themselves.

Martin McNally was the man in charge in Tullamore and he is a referee with huge potential, is very fit and games like this is sure to contribute to his progress. Having said that, he will have a bit of tidying up to do after this one.

Kildare picked up two first-half black cards and while Ryan Houlihan’s one was a clear-cut sin-bin offence the earlier foul by Alex Beirne wasn’t. From Martin’s angle, he probably thought that Beirne had put two of his arms around Cian McKeon but replays showed he didn’t.

At least Martin was sharp in taking none of Kildare’s attempts to wind down the clock as they were a man down. Shea Ryan was shown a yellow card and he couldn’t quibble. It would be great to see more hurling referees follow Martin’s example and book players taking off helmets just to slow up the opposition’s momentum or waste time.

Further yellow cards for the likes of Ben McCormack and Conor Daly were correct as much as Kildare were calling for Daly to be black-carded for his offence. In fairness, he caught the Roscommon player around the neck and bookings have been given for that going back to the start of the year.

Not to award Kildare’s Kevin Feely a mark in the 30th minute was a wrong call by Martin who must have deemed that the ball didn’t travel 20 metres before he caught it when it actually did.

It’s a bane of a rule that adds nothing much to the game, can be awkward for referees and awards a skill an U12 or U14 player wouldn’t have much problem in mastering. I know why it was introduced but it has added little to the game.

In Carrick-on-Shannon, the two talking points were the late free award to Armagh’s Andrew Murnin and the amount of stoppage time played at the end. It was a soft free given by Joe but he allowed enough time afterwards for Galway to level it. Otherwise, Joe’s bookings from Rory Grugan to Greg McCabe were the right calls.

Earlier in Limerick, Paul Faloon did himself no favours in getting another appointment after deciding not to send off Cork's Rory Maguire for his late closed fist on the back of Jack Carney’s head. It was a reckless foul that should have seen the defender head to the stands. Cork midfielder Colm O’Callaghan was also fortunate just to see yellow for a foul on Ryan O’Donoghue.

On Saturday, the All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals were relatively tame affairs and the game in Tullamore in particular will renew calls for this stage of the championship to be retired.

There in Tullamore, Johnny Murphy showed a black card for Dan McCormack and a penalty to Offaly for the player’s swipe across Cillian Kiely. You could see the reasoning for the decision but so many at the game and watching on were gobsmacked when he didn’t stop the play for Eoghan Cahill who had suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Johnny does look like he’s more of a balance between whistling frees and allowing the game to flow and you would imagine he will be in the running for a quarter-final or the Kilkenny semi-final. Colm Lyons and Seán Stack have to come into the fray as does John Keenan, who has surely been punished enough after seemingly allowing too much go in last year’s Munster final. But somebody by the end is bound to be unhappy and it begs the question will there be another public outburst like Fergal Horgan’s earlier this year?