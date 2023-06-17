Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Before apathy explodes we must legislate aggressively to guide football back to health

I HAVE been reserving final judgement on the new championship format and by extension the split season until the end of 2023. This was mainly to allow a full cycle of the intercounty championship to be played.

Like everyone else, I had plenty of preconceptions beforehand, but I wanted context. And evidence. However, while remaining open-minded, I feel it is important to assess where we are at right now before the real stuff starts.

The previous sentence is an indictment in itself. I am hopeful that the championship will take off in earnest from now on, and a positive ending may mask some of the deficiencies when it comes to the end of the season. By August, recency bias may have us decreeing that everything is hunky dory and all of the whinging and criticism was premature.

But considering it is exam season, there is no harm in a bit of continuous assessment above the terminal exam and basing our conclusions solely on that. Even if we do have a blockbuster conclusion to the championship, tweaks will be required to improve both the format and the fare on offer.

It is worth noting that there are many positive aspects to the new format, such as the number of matches reducing those yawning gaps in summer, the fact that there is very little between the teams, and the clear indication from players and managers that they are delighted with the formula, so far.

However, as we think of the season in general and the championship in particular the prevailing sentiment is that the standard of football has been poor. It hasn’t caught fire and, tellingly, it certainly hasn’t captured the popular imagination.

I have been fortunate to attend some of the better games: Tyrone v Monaghan, Roscommon v Galway, Kerry v Mayo, Cork v Kerry and Donegal against Derry. I have enjoyed the games, but then I am not a great barometer as I always find something to interest me in a game. I was one of those people that really enjoyed Roscommon’s famous six minutes of possession that resulted in a great Ciaráin Murtagh point against Dublin, for example.

Don’t get me wrong, I much prefer a high-quality end-to-end contest, between equally matched sides but I always find something to appreciate, even in the ugly duckling contests.

Paul Rouse’s Irish Examiner podcast this week decreed unanimously that the championship has been very poor up to this point. It is not as if Paul, James Horan, Tomás Ó Sé or Maurice Brosnan are attention-seeking blowhards, so their observations are worth heeding.

For me there are two major issues at play. The lack of jeopardy is affecting the competitiveness of the games in the minds of supporters and the all-out blanket defence and the resultant possession-based football has left those same supporters cold and disengaged.

The lack of jeopardy is easily dealt with and fixed for 2024 without getting into another major structure debate. Forego the preliminary quarter-finals with two teams advancing from each group, into the All-Ireland quarter-finals. There is a ridiculous scenario likely to present itself this weekend should formlines continue where Kildare or Sligo will advance to the knockout stages with one point and no win.

Yes, there may be a dead rubber or two in the final round of games with only two teams qualifying but I would suggest it is better to have a couple of dead rubber matches than a dead rubber All-Ireland series, as it is currently playing out. Also, the risk of those dead rubbers can be minimised by pitting the two first-round winners and the two first-round losers against each other in the round 2 encounters.

Addressing the poor standard of football is trickier. I am always slow to recommend rule changes as I think oftentimes they can be reactive rather than proactive. Too often the law of unintended consequence results in a perverse outcome, with the offensive mark being a perfect example of this. Noble ideas in boardrooms and on paper become ignoble duds in practice.

We are at a critical juncture with regard to football, the game that so many of us love. Progress has to mean a game evolves over time but football has developed into a risk-averse, possession-based, running game, with little kicking and lacking the contests for possession of yore.

OUTLIER: Kerry's David Clifford and Ciaran Mackin of Armagh.

In the past what precisely were the things that excited us? In no particular order: goals, points, accurate kicking, quick counter-attacks, high fielding, risk-taking, great one-on-one defending and mistakes. All those would make most people’s lists. Many of these are dying out of the game. We are being left with a bastardised version of basketball on a bigger pitch with no shot clock or three-point line.

Take scoring goals for example. Thus far in the All-Ireland series we have had 16 goals in 32 matches, an exact 0.5 goal average per game. Not good. In 2018 in the Super 8s from 24 games in total there were 28 goals, a 1.1 average. This increased to 33 goals in the 24 games in 2019, 1.3 average goals per game. I have heard plenty of proposed rule changes bandied about over the last while, with many of them dealing with the symptoms rather than the cause.

For me, the root cause of most problems is teams withdrawing 14 players behind their 45-metre line and defending en masse. This has become more and more sophisticated and is getting harder and harder to break down. It is also leading directly to the team in possession understandably guarding the ball jealously. The team encamped in their own defence wants to force a turnover to allow them counter-attack into acres of space, thus playing the game on their terms. At all costs the team with the ball wants to avoid this.

Arguments are being made that we should allow the coaches figure it out and guide the game through this current stodgy phase. I can see some merit in this argument but most coaches seem to be spending more time on buttressing their own fortress rather than figuring out how to storm the opposition’s. Derry are a notable exception and their model of pushing all of their players inside the opposition 45 to force one-on-one contests is an excellent innovation.

AT all levels results count but at the top end of the game they are the only thing. Thus managers and coaches are, and have to be, selfish. The overall health and well-being of the game is well down their list of priorities.

In my opinion we need to legislate aggressively and guide the game back to a healthier spectacle. There are countless examples in other sports of significant, but simple, rule changes that have transformed the sport. Think of preventing goalkeepers picking up back passes in soccer. I am old enough to remember teams seeing out games by constantly kicking it back to the keeper to allow him waste time and kill the game. It immediately improved the spectacle. Initially we had goalkeepers under severe pressure as the crowd bayed at them when the ball was passed back. Often they resorted to hoofing down the field in desperation, to a contest. This has evolved massively to where we now get to appreciate the incredible passing ability of the likes of David Raya from Brentford and Emerson from Manchester City. A simple rule change was a force for good.

More experimental rules due to be trialled in Freshers football later this year will actually help the most defensive teams. Kickouts having to go past the 45-metre line? No problem. They will simply withdraw everyone behind that line and condense the pitch before the kickout is taken. Win that kickout and they have space to attack into. Lose it and they have 15 players behind the ball already. It won’t improve the spectacle or encourage defensive teams to be more progressive. The same applies for free kicks and sidelines having to go forward. While the idea is well-meaning, in practice it will suit the blanket defence. Other suggestions such as a shot clock or 13-a-side may help but they will still not solve the cause.

When legislating we need to think of the referee doing a match on his own for a school game or a county league game. Rules have to work at that level and have to be easy for an already overworked referee to administer.

The following two suggestions are simple and would eliminate the root cause, mass defences.

Firstly, three players and their markers have to stay inside the 65-metre line at all times. Rotate the three if you wish but a team can only defend with a maximum of 11 outfield players. If a team gets a man sent off or black-carded they can withdraw one of the front three to help defensively. By having to keep three up, space will be created for the attacking team, by removing at least six bodies from that area. Also, when a defending team wins the ball back it will make it possible to kick in the counte- attack, providing us with more kicking and more end-to-end football. If one of the three players leaves that zone the sanction is a 20-metre free in front of the goals.

Secondly, once an attacking team crosses halfway, don’t let them go back into their own half. It forces a team forward and prevents long periods of uncontested possession where a team stretches the pitch and uses a keeper as an extra man. I would apply the same sanction for a transgression here.

These changes are easily refereed at all levels and would have a hugely positive effect. I hope the GAA centrally is open-minded, proactive and considering options like this. We need to mind our game as apathy explodes.